Labour's new Cabinet - who's in, who's out, as Trevor Mallard and Kris Faafoi resign

There’s a new police minister, two major resignations, and some fresh faces headed to Parliament. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday afternoon that Minister Kris Faafoi and Speaker Trevor Mallard were resigning from Parliament, and outlined a substantial reshuffle of responsibilities in her Government.

Why it matters

Cabinet is the major decision-making body of the Government, a group of senior MPs who have direct responsibility for government ministries, driving Government policies.

Ardern, who as prime minister chairs Cabinet, selects Cabinet ministers in “consultation” with the MPs she wants at the table. Who is chosen for what role is often a signal of what Ardern wants to achieve in that area, or – as was the case on Monday – the problems she wants to fix.

The breakdown

Police Minister Poto Williams has been demoted from her position, losing both the police and associate housing and building and construction portfolios. Ardern said Williams remained a capable minister, however “focus” in the police portfolio had been lost. Williams will take on the conservation and disability issues portfolio.

Chris Hipkins will be the new police minister. Hipkins has fronted the Government’s Covid-19 response, a portfolio that will now be taken up by Dr Ayesha Verrall, who already had responsibilities in this area and a background as an epidemiologist. Hipkins will retain his positions as education and public service minister, though some daily responsibilities of the education portfolio will be transferred to Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Minister Kris Faafoi is resigning to spend more time with his young children. Faafoi held numerous large portfolios: justice, immigration, and broadcasting and media. Ardern said he had wanted to resign from politics at the 2020 election, but she had asked him to stay on for another year.

Speaker Trevor Mallard is standing down after a 35-year political career to take a diplomatic posting in Europe. Mallard has been Labour’s Speaker of the House since 2017, and Labour intends to put forward Adrian Rurawhe, currently deputy speaker, for Mallard’s seat.

Three Cabinet minister have received promotions by taking on Faafoi’s portfolios: Minister Michael Wood will take immigration, Minister Kiri Allan will take justice, and Minister Willie Jackson will take broadcasting and media.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan​, currently an MP out of Cabinet, will now sit at the Cabinet table and takes an associate workplace relations portfolio.

Labour's chief whip Kieran McAnulty will become a minister outside Cabinet, taking on emergency management, racing, and an associate local government role to assist Minister Nanaia Mahuta with the Three Waters reform as she does more travelling as foreign affairs minister.

Two new Labour MPs will enter the party’s caucus to replace Faafoi and Mallard: Dan Rosewarne, a former Labour candidate in Waimakariri and soldier who served in Afghanistan; and Soraya Peke-Mason, a former Labour candidate in Rangitīkei and local councillor.

The history

The Labour Government has been troubled in recent months by headline-grabbing crimes, gang shootings and frequent ramraids, that has put it under pressure to respond. Williams, as police minister, had been a target of criticism for both National and ACT.

There have been questions swirling about Faafoi’s commitment to his many large and reform-heavy portfolios since 2021. At the 2020 election, he stepped away from his long-held electorate, Mana, to a position on Labour’s list.

Mallard, who as longest-serving MP and “father” of the House, had wanted a transition out of the Speaker position since the 2020 election, Ardern said. He had been preparing Rurawhe for taking the Speaker’s chair.

What next?