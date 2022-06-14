PM Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet reshuffle puts focus on combatting crime

Kris Faafoi has resigned to spend more time with his family and Trevor Mallard will leave Parliament after a 35-year career in politics

Their resignations sparked a Cabinet re-shuffle, with Poto Williams losing the police portfolio to Chris Hipkins

Kiri Allan has been promoted, picking up Faafoi’s justice portfolio

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty will become a minister outside Cabinet, taking on emergency management, racing, and an associate local government role

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is trying to shore up Labour’s law and order credentials, moving Poto Williams off the police portfolio and bringing in professional fix-it minister Chris Hipkins as an Auckland crime spike and escalating gang tensions mounts political pressure on the Government.

The prime minister announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday after the departures of senior MPs Kris Faafoi and Trevor Mallard. Williams was the only demotion, as Ardern said there was a need to “get back to basics” for policing.

“Our concern has been the need to focus on, particularly, ongoing legislating reform where it’s needed to support the police, [that] is not necessarily where the focus is with the current narrative around the portfolio, we need to get back to those basics,” Ardern said in the Beehive on Monday.

Williams worked in family and sexual violence before entering politics, where she worked closely with police. She was the first police minister of Pacific descent.

Kris Faafoi, a father of three, will leave politics to spend more time with his family.

Ardern said she was appointed during a “tricky time for the police”.

“There had been the AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) issues and that hadn’t necessarily been managed in a way that was building some community confidence,” she said of a group of armed officers set up after the Christchurch mosque attacks but later dumped because they “created fear” in the community.

”So that was the context, and the context now is vastly different.”

Poto Williams has lost the police portfolio to Chris Hipkins.

A spike in ramraids and gang shootings has served as fodder for Opposition MPs, who have labelled Labour “soft on crime”. National Party leader Christopher Luxon quickly called the reshuffle “moving the deck chairs”.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said frontline officers were facing a relentless level of demand, often responding to health and social problems which other departments should be dealing with, such as mental health crises and youth issues.

“It is very busy, very demanding,” he said.

Williams had been easy to deal with, but “probably needed to be sure she was getting more up-to-date briefings”, he said.

Cahill was pleased it appeared police would be given a higher priority, considering Hipkins was ranked number five in the Cabinet, and he hoped there would be an urgent meeting between the new minister and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to outline priorities.

Hipkins’ Covid-19 portfolio has gone to Ayesha Verrall, while Associate Education minister Jan Tinetti will take on more of the work in the education area.

Faafoi resigned so he could spend more time with his young family, he said. He held the justice, immigration, and broadcasting and media portfolios, which will be picked up by Kiri Allan, Michael Wood, and Willie Jackson, respectively. Allan also picks up an associate finance role. Ardern said Faafoi had wanted to resign from politics at the 2020 election, but she had asked him to stay on for another year.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard is stepping down after 35 years in politics.

Mallard, who has had good personal relations with the prime minister, will take up a diplomatic role in Europe in mid-August, after more than three decades in Parliament.

He had become a political liability for the Government following his decision to use water sprinklers and music against Parliament protesters and after claiming in 2020 a rapist was working on the premises.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan will move into Cabinet and take over Associate Workplace Relations and Safety.

Kieran McAnulty will become a minister outside Cabinet, with a specific focus on regional issues. He will take on emergency management, racing, and an associate local government role to assist Minister Nanaia Mahuta with the Three Waters reform. Duncan Webb takes over the role of chief whip.

MP for Mana Barbara Edmonds will chair the finance and expenditure select committee.