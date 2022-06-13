Former army officer becomes Canterbury's newest MP

Canterbury will gain a new MP as former army officer Dan Rosewarne enters Parliament from the Labour list to replace Kris Faafoi, who is stepping down.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that Faafoi, a front bencher and Cabinet minister, was quitting Parliament to spend more time with his family.

Rosewarne contested the Waimakariri seat for Labour at the last two elections, and was beaten on both occasions by National’s Matt Doocey. He was at number 56 on the Labour Party list.

Rosewarne is an army officer who has served on overseas tours, including two to Afghanistan, and was part of Defence Force missions in the Solomon Islands in 2008 and in Christchurch and Kaikōura after the earthquakes.

He is also a cancer survivor who took immunotherapy drugs to battle leukaemia which would otherwise have been fatal.

He was born in 1981 and has a young family.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb is Labour’s new chief whip.

Also resigning from Parliament is Speaker Trevor Mallard. He will be replaced by another list member, former Rangitīkei candidate Soraya Peke-Mason.

The reshuffle triggered by the resignations will also see Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb become Labour’s new chief whip.

Speaking from Copenhagen in Denmark, where he is waiting to recover from Covid-19 so he can return home after travelling to Europe with a cross-party trade delegation, Webb said he was pleased with his promotion.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Jacinda Ardern announces that Trevor Mallard, Kris Faafoi are leaving Parliament

The new position would involve more work, but his other roles would be looked at, he said.

“I am hopeful that it won’t impact in any significant way on my work in Christchurch”.

Meanwhile, Christchurch East MP Poto Williams has been demoted after “focus” in the police portfolio had been lost, being stripped of her role as police minister and her associate housing and building and construction portfolios.

She will instead take on the conservation and disability portfolios.