Jacinda Ardern and Samoan PM to discuss climate change, strategy

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is in New Zealand this week to hold bilateral meetings with the Government

Her trip marks 60 years since the two nations signed a Treaty of Friendship

She will also visit Auckland and Hawke’s Bay

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed her Samoan counterpart Fiame Naomi Mata'afa to Wellington, with climate change and strategic discussions set to dominate talks.

Mata'afa, the nation's first female prime minister, was given a formal welcome at Parliament before beginning a bilateral meeting with Ardern on Tuesday morning. It is her first international visit since winning the Samoan election last year.

The trip also marks 60 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, which pledged that relations between the two countries would be governed by a spirit of close friendship, and that both governments would work together to promote the welfare of the people of Samoa.

Ardern said the pair would discuss the two nations’ “shared priorities” and “exclusive issue challenges”.

“It is such a delight to have you here. It's been a long time since we've been able to host as well, and we derive a lot of joy from it,” Ardern said ahead of their bilateral meeting in the Beehive.

READ MORE:

* Samoa's outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa not conceding he has lost

* Before we mock Samoa's democracy, let's take a look at our own

* The Detail: Samoa's 'truly competitive election' after decades without change



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is welcomed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“I imagine a lot of our conversation will likely be focused on issues like climate change, and here in New Zealand it’s of course focused on making sure that we are getting our own house in order, but also partnering with our Pacific neighbours as we take on this challenge as well,” she said.

“There's also a lot of interest in our region from a strategic perspective, and I look forward to hearing your reflections on the current situation and also your reflections as we come into the Pacific Island forum,” Ardern said.

Her comments come as Australia and the US shore up their support in the Pacific Islands as a response to China’s growing presence in the region.

Mata'afa, who spent her formative years in Wellington, said it was a “significant time” in the two nations’ history and it was appropriate for the two leaders to meet as soon as Covid restrictions had allowed. She invited a New Zealand delegation to Samoa to celebrate the anniversary of the treaty too.

“I very much welcome the opportunity to – after Covid – to begin to move out, it's only right you also know that we went to Fiji for a mini forum. So it's very appropriate that we should do it first as a family so to speak.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was given a formal welcome at Parliament.

Mataʻafa, who leads the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party, will also hold meetings today with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Climate Change James Shaw.

She will attend a number of other engagements in Wellington, Hawke’s Bay and Auckland, including a community gathering with Recognised Seasonal Employment workers, and a lunch with the Pacific Parliamentary Caucus over this week.

Her election sparked a constitutional crisis and the former prime minister of Samoa has since been found guilty of contempt after he fought back against several court orders allowing Parliament to sit with FAST as leaders; and even tried to lock the Parliament building on the day the newly elected MPs were to be sworn in by court order.