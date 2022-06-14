New Police Minister Chris Hipkins says youth crime will be his first focus

Poto Williams will take up another role in Cabinet.

Incoming Minister of Police Chris Hipkins says his first focus is on stopping young people from joining gangs.

Hipkins, who is also the education minister, batted off concern he had overcommitted by taking on the increasingly difficult role as police minister.

At his first news conference since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the role would move from Poto Williams to Hipkins, he said his background as education minister lent itself well to policing and crime prevention.

Hipkins avoided many specific questions around his new role as police minister, noting it had been less than a day since the announcement and that he still hadn’t technically received his warrant as police minister. Those questions related to issues such as whether police should be routinely armed, or what changes he would bring to the portfolio.

He said he was yet to meet with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in-person, but would be meeting with him on Wednesday.

However, Hipkins repeatedly discussed his intention to ramp up a focus on preventative actions police and other agencies could take to stop young people before they commit crime.

He said education, jobs training and employment were vital for reducing crime and indicated this would be his first priority as minister.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins has been appointed minister of police, but is no longer minister for the Covid-19 response. (file photo)

“There is more we can do around gangs and more we can do around youth crime,” he said.

“If we get young people in school, in trades training, in employment, then they are less likely to fall into a path of criminal offending.”

He said he had an interest in youth offending when he studied Criminology at Victoria University, in the 1990s. He said this had informed his opinion on crime and policing, adding “there is a lot more we can do”.

Given he wanted to focus on education and employment as methods of reducing crime, Hipkins said he thought holding the education and police ministries could lead to better outcomes.

“Should the police be working closely with organisations like truancy series? Of course they should be. If I can help to strengthen those relationships, then absolutely I will be looking to do that,” he said.

He is also minister for the Public Service and Leader of the House. Ardern said the associate ministers of education, Kelvin Davis and Jan Tinetti​, would take more responsibility over the portfolio to free Hipkins up for police. In the reshuffle, his role of minister for the Covid-19 response was shifted to Ayesha Verrall.

Hipkins said he enjoyed the challenge of taking on new ministerial roles, and felt he had delivered while leading the Covid-19 response alongside his other duties.