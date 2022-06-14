Nanaia Mahuta speaks with China's foreign minister about Pacific, Xinjiang and the Taiwan Strait

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been questioned on her engagement with Pacific Island nations, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's dealmaking trip across the region continues.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has held a meeting with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi, raising New Zealand’s concerns over abuses in Xinjiang, democracy in Hong Kong and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The virtual meeting, held on Monday, comes weeks after Wang led an ambitious diplomatic bid across the Pacific, seeking a 10-country deal that would have expanded China’s involvement in economic and security affairs in the region.

The Pacific nations ultimately declined, and will discuss the matter at an upcoming meeting of the Pacific Island Forum in July.

A readout of the meeting, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Tuesday, said Mahuta “acknowledged that China has been present in the Pacific for a long time”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta held a meeting with China’s Wang Yi on Monday. (file photo)

“But [she] underlined the importance of engagement taking place in a manner that advances Pacific priorities, is supportive of Pacific regional institutions, and addresses the significant challenges in the region.

“The minister recorded New Zealand’s views on sensitive issues, including human rights issues in Xinjiang, the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Mark Schiefelbein/AP China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (file photo)

New Zealand is among countries that believe there to be clear evidence of severe human rights abuse against the Uyghur Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang province.

The removal of democratic rights in Hong Kong by Chinese authorities has similarly concerned the Government.

The Taiwan Strait has become a point of tension between China and Western nations.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province, and wants to bring it under Chinese Communist Party control.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that China had been telling US officials the strait was not “international waters”, indicating China may be firming up its claim to the area.

New Zealand does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, instead formally recognising China. However, a recent US-NZ statement said “we underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues”.

The readout of the meeting also said Mahuta encouraged China to “use its access and influence with Russia to promote a return to diplomacy” regarding its invasion of Ukraine.

She also expressed New Zealand’s concern about North Korea launching ballistic missile tests, and the country’s opposition to nuclear weapons tests.

On the Chinese side, a readout of the call published by Chinese-state media Xinhua said Wang told Mahuta China was ready to work with New Zealand in the South Pacific.

Mahuta was reported as saying Aotearoa was ready to work with China on global development and security.

There was no mention in the Chinese readout of Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, or missile testing by North Korea and the Ukraine invasion.

Wang and Mahuta last met virtually in June 2021.