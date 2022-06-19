Visit to Wellington by highest-ranking US navy official cancelled due to Covid-19

A visit to Wellington by the highest-ranking navy official in the United States has been called off because some in the travelling party have come down with Covid-19.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro had been due to visit to the capital on Monday but a statement from the US Embassy in Wellington said the visit had been called off as members of the travelling party have caught Covid.

Del Toro had been scheduled to meet Defence Minister Peeni Henare and senior military leaders. It would have been the second stop in a Pacific tour aimed at ensuring the Indo-Pacific remain “free and open”.

In a statement, US Ambassador Tom Udall said he wished the delegation a speedy recovery and hoped the visit can be rescheduled once everyone was well.

Del Toro’s visit was scheduled amid an intense period of major power diplomacy in the Pacific, and weeks after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with US President Joe Biden and signed a US-NZ joint statement promising to deepen military co-operation.

Biden’s Indo-Pacific national security adviser, Kurt Campbell, on Friday said the US would launch an initiative in the Pacific to “step up” engagement in the region, according to Kyodo News.

In May, China launched an ambitious diplomatic bid in the region, asking 10 Pacific nations to sign a multi-country agreement that would deepen China’s involvement in Pacific society.

The deal went unsigned, and was expected to be discussed at the Pacific Islands Forum, to be held in mid-July, along with a recently signed China-Solomon Islands security agreement.

Before visiting Fiji last week, Del Toro was in Hawaii, the home to the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

He was also scheduled to Australia, according to Defense News.

Del Toro, writing in Defense News a week ago, said climate change was a threat the united Pacific nations, including the US and its navy.

He said the US Navy had helped remedy drought issues in the Marshall Islands.

Such assistance was not done “at cost to our neighbours”, he said, comparing this to “China’s debt-trap diplomacy tactics that leave countries owning a large portion of their public debt to Beijing”.

Debt has become a pressing issue for many Pacific countries, and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta recently suggested that nations looking to partner with the region should consider “debt relief”.