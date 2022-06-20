New Zealand claims 'pleasing result' at World Trade Organisation meeting

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor is on the go. Having returned to New Zealand on Saturday after deal-making at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, he’s headed back to Europe at the end of the week to try progress free trade negotiations with the European Union.

New Zealand has claimed a “pleasing result” at the World Trade Organisation, helping waive aspects of Covid-19 vaccine patents and curb fisheries subsidies.

A World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting of government ministers, held in Geneva, Switzerland, ended on Friday, with the organisation's 164 countries agreeing to a package of rules and reforms for global trading.

Among the agreements carved out during an extended negotiating session were new rules barring countries from subsidising illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and provisions for countries to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines without the sign-off of the patent’s owner.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, who was “facilitator” of the fishing subsidy negotiations, said the WTO hadn’t produced such a package of agreements since 2015.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor announce the trade deal with the UK. (Video first published on October 21, 2021)

"It's a very pleasing result, given the circumstances we were facing,” he said, in an interview.

“It was the first meeting since 2017. Obviously there's huge geopolitical pressures and a food crisis, which meant the tendencies towards protectionism that we had been seeing over the last few years were at risk of derailing the WTO as a multilateral organisation.”

O’Connor said negotiations over fisheries subsidies, which New Zealand has sought to curb for 20 years, were drawn out and not resolved to the final stages of the conference.

Subsidies are provided by some countries to their fishing industries, in some cases to boats and crews which fish illegally. Subsidies provided to fishing companies operating legally within a country’s economic zone will not be covered by the agreement.

"We've got fishing fleets that roam the international waters, plundering fish stocks, to the point where over the last 20 years, without any checks on subsidies, we've had 90% of fish stocks in the world over-fished.

"Where vessels are identified as fishing illegally, then this disagreement will effectively prohibit those countries from continuing the subsidies to those vessels.

"It's made huge progress on in the areas of illegal fishing, the areas of subsidies for legal fishing are more challenging, and we'll continue to work on that.”

O’Connor said getting agreement on the ability for countries to waive the patent of Covid-19 vaccines was important for future pandemics. However, the waiver provision did not extend to Covid-19 medicines or testing products.

“It waives and clarifies the rules for the use of compulsory licences on vaccine patents. It’s a pragmatic outcome that didn't go as far as many wanted, but nonetheless is progress.”

Fabrice Coffrini/AP WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says the agreements show WTO members can come together, across geopolitical fault lines, to address problems.

New Zealand backed efforts to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines in May 2021, after the United States declared it would do so.

During the WTO meeting, held from June 12 to 17, countries also reached agreement on efforts to shore up food security and an agreement to end export prohibitions and restrictions of foods purchased by the World Food Programme, both a response to food security issues caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

O’Connor said there has been “no slippage” on efforts to liberalise trade of agricultural products, though no progress. The issue had been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Some countries that stockpile food and then distribute onto, or then sell it, onto global markets, create huge disruption to both price and supply chains,” he said.

India has been the main opponent of such reforms, and reportedly threatened to block any deals to protect its food stockpiling programmes.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala​ said the agreements showed “that WTO members can come together, across geopolitical fault lines, to address problems of the global commons, and to reinforce and reinvigorate this institution”.

“They give us cause to hope that strategic competition will be able to exist alongside growing strategic co-operation.”