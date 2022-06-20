Passport cancellation over terrorism fears upheld on appeal

The Court of Appeal has upheld the reasons for cancelling a woman’s New Zealand passport in 2016. (File photo)

A woman whose New Zealand passport was cancelled on grounds she wanted to join Isis and facilitate terrorism, has lost her appeal against the cancellation.

The woman put forward numerous grounds for her case to the Court of Appeal.

In its decision issued on Monday the court said none of the grounds of appeal succeeded.

It did not accept that the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service briefing paper invited the Minister of Internal Affairs, Peter Dunne, to act on suspicion about the woman.

Credible grounds existed to believe the woman supported the cause of the extreme jihadi group Isis, referred to in the court’s decision as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Material tended to show she had been involved in translating and disseminating pro-Isis material, the court said.

It said grounds for cancelling her passport turned on whether she was going to “facilitate” a terrorist act, and that only involved making an act, even an unspecified one, easier.

The security service briefing to the minister was “reasonably balanced”, as was the minister’s decision, the court said.

Stuff The Court of Appeal has upheld the grounds for calling the woman’s passport. (File photo)

The woman’s passport was cancelled in 2016. The cancellation lapsed in 2017 and she could now apply for a passport again.

She has been told that her application would be processed in the normal way, and she was no longer considered a risk, if only because the situation with Isis in Syria and Iraq had changed.

Her challenge to the cancellation meant rules had to be developed and put in place for dealing with the classified security information containing allegations against her, but which she was not allowed to know.

The case was often heard in a high security court with public and media excluded from the area.

Monique Ford/Stuff A basement court was made a secure area to deal with classified security information in the case. (File photo)

The woman, in her mid 30s, represented herself via videolink from Australia, but a special advocate had to be appointed to put forward arguments in her absence on the classified information.

She was an IT engineer who had worked in the United Arab Emirates.

When she challenged the passport cancellation she was told, among other things, that she was suspected of being an online recruiter for Isis, and of having translated and distributed Isis propaganda.

If she reached Isis-controlled territory it was suspected she would likely contribute technical knowledge and capability.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Peter Dunne said the woman’s passport was one of several he cancelled while Minister of Internal Affairs. (File photo)

In 2015 she was detained in Turkey near the Syrian border, allegedly trying to enter Syria and marry an Isis fighter. She eventually returned to New Zealand and then on to Australia.

She had come to New Zealand in 1998 with her parents who were Eygptian citizens. She became a New Zealand citizen in 2001 and the same year the family moved to Australia where she also gained citizenship.

The High Court judge had suppressed the woman’s name on the grounds the concerns that led to the passport cancellation had “abated” and she would suffer extraordinary prejudice if she was identified.

Dunne gave evidence in writing that he had made a number of other decisions to cancel, or not issue, passports on national security grounds.