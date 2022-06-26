In unstable times, Jacinda Ardern hopes European powers can avert further crises

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will look to lock in a free trade agreement and push Western leaders to reduce the impacts of climate change in the Pacific in a series of meetings across Europe this week.

She says these talks will be a chance to encourage European leaders, and those from the US and Canada, to work together on solutions to major instability – be that economic, environmental or conflict-based. She says it’s clear the world faces a “very tough, tough time”, with issues that countries cannot combat alone.

As fatalities grow from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ardern and other Asia-Pacific leaders have been invited to Nato’s summit. She will also visit Brussels, for the “concluding stages” of the EU-New Zealand free trade negotiations, and meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the UK.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says climate change and efforts to increase peace and stability and her top priorities as she departs for Europe.

When Ardern reaches Madrid, Spain, for the start of the Nato summit on Tuesday, she says her focus will be on climate change and supporting efforts to bring global stability and peace.

In an interview with Stuff ahead of her departure, Ardern spoke about her concerns that these economic, environmental issues and conflicts could combine if left unchecked.

She said it was clear there were tough times ahead, but remained optimistic that diplomatic and intergovernmental efforts could soon bring some much-needed stability.

“It is a very tough, tough time. Add to that the ongoing pandemic management and a war, there’s a reason for us as nations to come together and discuss solutions and ways that we can further build our peace and stability,” she said.

Mounting economic troubles from inflation, to housing, to supply shortages, which stretch all the way from fuel to skills, were sparking warnings of a looming recession.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to Stuff, before departing for diplomatic and trade talks in Europe.

New Zealand’s impact on the world stage was limited, but she said this Government’s participation in global efforts should not be downplayed.

“Here we have a large number of European leaders in one place. It is an opportunity for New Zealand to meet one-on-one to share our views of what’s happening in our region, and keep in mind that the basis of all of our foreign policy is to maintain peace and stability. ”

Nato, which is primarily a military alliance of European and North American nations, has been grappling with what to do about war on its doorstep as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand is not a member of Nato, but has been invited to the summit as an “Asia-Pacific partner” alongside Australia, Japan and South Korea.

In a November speech, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg​ said China’s intentions for Asia and moves in the Pacific were “undermining the rules-based international order”.

Evan Vucci/AP World leaders, such US President Joe Biden and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, will be attending the upcoming Nato summit in Spain.

He said working with Asia-Pacific partners was the best way to address concerns about China, and other “truly global challenges”.

However, Ardern said the number one issue for stability in the Pacific was climate change.

“The threat of that is real, immediate and happening now,” she said.

“We saw in Fiji recently, their articulation that the greatest concern for them – among a highly contested environment that strategically, obviously, some are seeking to change – their number one concern is still climate change. This is on the Nato agenda as well.”

While Nato wasn’t originally intended to combat climate change or inflation, Ardern said her diplomatic and trade mission to Europe would also have a heavy focus on steering New Zealand through economic turbulence.

In Brussels, Belgium, she is expected to try to seal a deal with the EU – a group of 27 nations – to increase trade with New Zealand. The primary industries have been a primary focus in these negotiations, but Nina Obermaier​, the EU ambassador to New Zealand, says the EU has been particularly interested in sustainable trade and skills sharing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit Spain, Belgium and England, before returning to Australia and then New Zealand.

Ardern was expecting a “very intense” final stretch of negotiations with the EU. Before flying to Europe, Ardern said she had been on calls trying to move the negotiation forward.

Details of the deal are scant, but Ardern and Obermaier​ say it has progressed because New Zealand has been willing to commit to climate change goals. It is also likely to bind New Zealand to rules around how certain products, such as cheeses, are branded – with the EU looking to protect what it calls “geographic indicators”.

Opening greater trade to the EU, which has been massively limited for New Zealand’s biggest exports such as dairy, would be welcome news as talk of a recession grows.

Ardern said many of these global economic matters are beyond New Zealand’s control.

“But we can respond,” she said.

“We’ve got to make sure we can identify the areas where we can make a difference.”

With her first stop being the Nato summit in Madrid, Ardern will head to meetings with EU leaders in Brussels alongside Trade Minister Damien O’Connor on Thursday.

As part of the Government’s ongoing “reconnecting New Zealand” project, she is set to attend a number of events in London, England, which she says are mainly focused on showing the world “New Zealand is open for business”.