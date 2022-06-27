Former Awarua MP Rex Austin dies

Rex Austin, at a speaking function with University of the Third Age members, Barbara Clark (left) and Anne Grant. (File photo)

OBITUARY: Former Awarua MP Rex Austin, who has died aged 91, is being remembered as the model of a gentlemanly politician.

When he was elected to Parliament in 1975, he and fellow newcomer Ben Couch became only the second and third Māori MPs elected to a general electorate rather than a dedicated Maori seat, after Sir James Carroll way back in 1893.

The Riverton-born farmer served until 1987, during which his many roles in the agriculture and fisheries area included Under-Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, and the chairman of the agriculture and fisheries select committee.

He also served as Minister of Aquaculture and Viticulture and led a series of trade missions to Indonesia, China and Iran.

Jeff Grant, who replaced him as Awarua MP upon his retirement from Parliament,, said part of the reason Austin had been so respected was that he showed it was possible for a politician to be thoughtful, rather than brash and outspoken.

He was always courteous to other people no matter what their views were.

However, he stood ready to make tough calls when his values required - including crossing the floor of the House alongside his Southland colleague (and temperamental opposite) the firebrand Invercargill MP Norman Jones, to vote against their own party’s contentious Lake Manapouri legislation.

Even under the steely discipline of the Muldoon-led Government, no party action was taken against them.

Grant said he always enjoyed his predecessor’s natural capacity as a storyteller, which had made him a “wonderful orator’’.

After leaving Parliament Rex Austin became an ardent writer on the early history of European and Māori relationships in the south.

He received an MBE in 1994.