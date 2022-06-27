Government announces further support for Ukraine in war against Russia

The Government has announced a new round of support for Ukraine. including $4.5m for non-lethal military aid and another six intelligence analysts.

The Government will send Nato another $4.5 million for non-lethal military aid for Ukraine, and will send another six intelligence analysts to Europe.

Russia has waged war against Ukraine for four months, and last week continued to make slow progress in seizing territory from Ukraine, claiming the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk​ at the weekend and firing missiles on other cities.

The Government’s latest round of support for Ukraine was announced as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern travelled to Europe to attend a meeting of the Nato defence alliance, in Madrid, Spain.

“While in Madrid I intend to discuss the future trajectory of the war, and what additional humanitarian needs we can expect,” Ardern said, in a statement.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Local resident Tetyana points at her house heavily damaged by the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 24, 2022.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand Hercules aircraft arrives in UK for Ukraine military aid

* US, Nato 'unified' against Russia invasion, stop short of Ukraine's calls for military aid

* Government to provide Ukraine with body armour, helmets, and contribution to Nato military fund



The $4.5m in funding will go to a NATO trust fund, which provides Ukraine with non-lethal military equipments and supplies, such as fuel, communications equipments, and medical supplies. As with a prior $4.2m sent to this fund, it would not be spent on weaponry.

The six Defence Force intelligence analysts sent to the United Kingdom to assist with war intelligence will now remain in the country until November 30. Another six analysts will also be deployed to the United Kingdom for the coming five months.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says climate change and efforts to increase peace and stability and her top priorities as she departs for Europe.

An Air Force Hercules deployed to Europe to assist with the transportation of military supplies to Ukraine returned to New Zealand earlier this month. A separate group of four Defence Force logistics specialists deployed to Germany will stay a further two months, until August 31.

Liaison officers would also remain in Belgium and the UK for a further five months, and another officer would be sent to Germany for the coming two months.

Ardern, who is travelling to Europe in hope of advancing free trade negotiations with the European Union, will attend a Nato meeting that will focus primarily on Russia’s war with Ukraine.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson held the post-Cabinet media conference as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is travelling to Europe.

Also on the agenda is the rise of China and security implications of climate change.

New Zealand is not part of the North Atlantic defence alliance but has been invited alongside Australia, Japan and South Korea as “Asia-Pacific Partners”.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, speaking after Cabinet met on Monday afternoon, said New Zealand had provided more than $33m in direct funding towards supporting Ukraine, along with sanctions.

“This commitment demonstrates New Zealand's complete support for the people of Ukraine, [and] our allegiance to those nations who are also acting against Putin's illegal war.”