Roe v Wade: Respected advocate wants abortion debate focus to remain on health

National insists there was no order for MP Simon O'Connor to remove a post supporting the overturning of Roe v Wade in the USA.

Dame Margaret Sparrow has shared the grief felt around the world as the US Supreme Court extinguished abortion rights held by millions of American women.

At 87, the New Zealand trailblazing doctor and reproductive health activist has had a long career advocating for women’s health, campaigning for single students to have access to contraception and abortion in the 60s and as one of the first doctors to provide the emergency contraceptive pill and to train in providing abortions.

​​”It is very disappointing to see things going backwards,” she said. “I was very saddened.”

But as the decision sends ripples around the world, dominating political debate in Wellington and shining a light on National’s self-described “pro-life” leader Christopher Luxon and the conservative faction within the party, Sparrow has a message for New Zealanders watching the debate.

“Abortion is a very, very safe procedure and there hasn’t been a single death due directly to abortion procedures since we started collecting good statistics since 1980.

READ MORE:

* 'Safe areas' abortion law passes with large majority in Parliament

* Abortion law reform is coming to New Zealand, here's what happens next

* What Women Want: Margaret Sparrow on reproductive equality



“I would like more attention on health and the delivery of health services ... we must keep it that way.”

The legitimate discussion on abortion ignited by Roe v Wade, and the fears it could threaten rights of women everywhere, has stoked New Zealand’s culture wars – Labour seeking to turn it into a political issue and National trying to keep its MPs in line and tamp the issue down.

No party is proposing any changes to abortion rights and Luxon has affirmed pledges to leave abortion rights as they are.

David White/Stuff Dame Margaret Sparrow says attention must stay on the health system. (File photo)

That does not, however, rule out a future member’s bill on the issue – although it would have to be accepted by the National Party caucus in order to go into the ballot. Nicola Griggs, its pro-choice spokesperson for women’s issues, said there was “no need to repeal or review the law as it stands”. She was among National MPs on Tuesday rejecting suggestions they had been “gagged” by their leader.

New Zealand decriminalised abortion two years ago, by 68 votes to 51. It was a conscience vote, meaning politicians were able to chose how to vote and weren’t whipped by their party. Nanaia Mahuta and Damien O’Connor – senior Labour ministers in Cabinet – were among the nine Labour MPs to vote against changes.

Sparrow said the number of people voting against decriminalising abortion had worried her in 2020, but in March the bulk of Parliamentarians voted in favour of establishing “safe spaces”, making it illegal for people to obstruct, film in an intimidating manner, dissuade or protest against those trying to access abortion up to 150 metres around abortion facilities.

She feared politicians could backtrack on pledges, as the US Supreme Court judges has done.

Labour backbencher Jaime Strange and Parliamentary Under-Secretary Rino Tirikatene both said their mothers were advised to abort their pregnancies, which is why they voted against the legislation.

“Clearly I am a supporter for women’s voices, women’s health. I guess for me, that was a personal decision,” Tirikatene said.

Rick Bowmer/AP People attend an abortion-rights protest at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

Labour’s Greg O’Connor said he wanted a higher threshold for abortions after 20 weeks, because of his disabled son.

Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki, a Labour list MP for Papakura, was among 15 women who voted against reform. She said she supported choices, but had been “consistent”.

“I have always voted no,” she said.

However, the Labour MPs all reiterated the Government’s position and it was Labour Party policy to decriminalise abortion.

Dr Bryce Edwards, a political commentator and researcher, said Luxon had legitimate questions to answer, but the issue was settled.

“It will dominate debate for at least a day, [but] I don’t think it’s going to have an impact on people’s lives in the sense I don’t believe the public has this on the agenda as a reform issue,” he said.

But while abortion rates generally decrease, and as teenage abortion rates drop significantly, the debate remains political, as opposed to being prosecuted as a health issue.

Women’s health leader Professor Bev Lawton (Ngāti Porou) said New Zealand had “distressing” and longstanding maternal suicide rates – especially for wāhine Māori – which hadn’t shifted in more than a decade.

“We are talking about Roe v Wade and reproductive rights, but we are not facing the fact we have these huge disparities of access to contraception, access to service in New Zealand – and that could be changed,” she said.

“We have been going along quite nicely changing out laws and shifting abortion into a health issue, rather than a justice issue.”