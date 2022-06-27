Grant Robertson slams National leader Christopher Luxon's abortion stance

Nearly two dozen states have already moved to restrict or ban abortions in light of the decision.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says he is not "politicising" distress over abortion rights by attacking the National Party leader Christopher Luxon's anti-abortion stance following the US decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

Luxon, who has a “pro-life” stance and believes abortion is tantamount to murder, has pledged abortion laws would not be “re-litigated or revisited” if he became prime minister.

But he had to tell MP Simon O’Connor to delete a social media post saying it was a "good day" after the US Supreme Court took away the nationwide right to abortion last week. The post was also liked by National MP Simeon Brown.

“What we have here is an opposition leader who clearly has a view that he holds on this – which he is now spinning to say that he promises not to take away those rights,” Robertson said in the Beehive on Monday.

“It’s great news if that is what Christopher Luxon says he is going to do, but I could also understand why people might be sceptical about that given what he has said in the past, given that over half his caucus actually voted against that.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says people may be sceptical as to whether Christopher Luxon would keep promises on abortion rights in New Zealand. (File photo)

New Zealand decriminalised abortion two years ago, but MPs from National, Labour and New Zealand First voted against the bill – which went through by 68 votes to 51. Nanaia Mahuta and Damien O’Connor were senior Labour ministers who voted against the bill.

Robertson said Labour Party members took a conscience position to the vote.

“It was Labour Party policy to make it a health issues and we delivered on that,” he said.

Mahuta has since tweeted criticism of the Roe V Wade ruling but Robertson said questions over whether this was hypocritical should be put to her directly.

In a statement after the ruling, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said “watching the removal of a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions over their own body is incredibly upsetting”.

Robertson said: “We know what Jacinda Ardern’s position is here and we know what Christopher Luxon’s position is.”