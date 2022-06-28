PM Jacinda Ardern set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron after touching down in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday ahead of the Nato Summit. The pair is pictured here at the Elysee Palace in April 2018.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived in Madrid, Spain, and secured a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ardern will meet Macron on Tuesday, as leaders from across Europe and North America gather for the Nato summit.

On her first day in Spain, she is also scheduled to meet with Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister.

Ardern said she wanted to personally thank Sánchez for selling 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to New Zealand in September.

The Macron meeting is expected to touch on a range of major issues, with Ardern wanting to get an update from him about the situation in Ukraine after he and other European leaders visited Kyiv in-person last week.

The Prime Minister’s Office said she would also be using the meeting to push for progress on the free trade agreement negotiations between New Zealand and the European Union (EU), as France is a member.

It is also expected to be a chance to discuss the Christchurch Call, a transnational initiative headed by Ardern and Macron to curb terrorism and extremism on digital platforms.

Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron jointly led the Christchurch Call summit in Paris in May 2019. The initiative will be one of the key topics for discussion at Tuesday's meeting.

Macron joined Ardern, following the Christchurch terror attack in 2019, in calling for social media companies to take an active role in stopping the spread of extremism on their platforms.

The Christchurch Call, which includes governments as well as tech giants, started after the March 15 terrorist was able to livestream his attacks and spread propaganda online. His content has been referenced in later terrorist and mass shootings attacks, mainly in the US.

Ardern arrived in Madrid on Monday night (local time), after flying for about 25 hours to reach Europe in time for the Nato leaders’ summit.

This is the first time New Zealand has been invited to attend the Nato Leaders’ Summit.

Nato has invited what it’s calling “the AP4” - a group of “partners in the Asia Pacific”, which comprises New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

New Zealand was invited to join the Nato Leaders' Summit by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as part of its group of partners in the Asia Pacific that also includes Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Ardern said the Nato invitation made it “very efficient” to meet with world leaders from across the region.

For instance, the meeting with Macron had not been confirmed ahead her arrival in Europe. Before departing, she and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor confirmed meetings in Brussels to focus on the trade negotiations, and with other Nato leaders – but not Macron.

The trip started in Madrid, for the two-day Nato leaders summit, before O’Connor was scheduled to join Ardern in Brussels for what could be the “concluding stages” for the EU-NZ free trade deal. They have been negotiating it for four years.

Ardern and the Government’s trade negotiators have said reaching agreement with the EU has been particularly challenging, mainly due to it being a deal between New Zealand and 27 nations under the EU umbrella.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor is travelling with the PM to focus on the "concluding stages" of the EU-NZ free trade deal.

In Brussels, O’Connor said they were scheduled to meet Valdis Dombrovskis , the EU’s trade commissioner, and Janusz Wojciechowski, its commissioner for agriculture.

Ardern also said she would meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the trip concluded, and indicated plans to meet with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, while in London as well.

Ardern also said expected to have less formal catch ups with world leaders at Nato.

The trip is scheduled to wrap up at the end of the week, when Ardern is set to travel to Australia for a business forum and O’Connor is scheduled to depart for Canada.

Ardern and other ministers have been on a steady stream of diplomatic and trade missions this year. Ardern has visited Singapore, Japan, the US and Australia since April.