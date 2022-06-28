Traditional values advocate Family First loses argument that it should be a registered charity

Family First's chief executive Bob McCoskrie presented a petition at Parliament in 2017 wanting an expert panel to look at the health effects and social harm of pornography. (File photo)

Traditional values advocate Family First New Zealand has lost a bid to be able to register as a charity.

In a unanimous decision issued on Tuesday the Supreme Court said the main issue in the appeal was whether Family First’s stated purpose of advancing education was met.

Family First had said its purpose was to educate, but it lacked balance and objectivity, the court decided.

The decision was a sad day for freedom of speech and belief in New Zealand, and set a disturbing precedent, Family First chief executive Bob McCoskrie said.

”An overly restrictive or narrow view of what is in the ‘public benefit’ is likely to be of concern to all charities, many of which have a certain emphasis or point of view. The importance of freedom of expression and open debate in a civil society are ideals every New Zealander should be defending,” he said.

McCoskrie said the charity registration decision would not reduce Family First’s work.

“This decision today will only embolden us, because it reveals just how far the state is overreaching their control and power to attempt to shut down free speech and certain points of view that it doesn’t like.”

The Supreme Court had said that expressing a view would not automatically mean an organisation was not a charity but Family First’s purpose was more advocacy than educational.

If applied, its principles would discriminate against groups outside the traditional values of a man and a woman marrying. A stance that would result in discrimination went against the possibility that the purpose could be charitable, the court said.

“As the High Court Judge noted, Family First advocates for measures to prefer the traditional family and disadvantage others, such as amending tax and welfare law to eliminate disincentives to marriage,” the Supreme Court said.

It also had political stances against abortion, prostitution, assisted dying, that were separate from support for traditional marriage values, and also counted against it being able to be registered as a charity.

One of the five Supreme Court judges wrote his own decision, but came to the same result as the others. Justice Joe Williams suggested “selflessness” could be used as a test for deciding if an organisation’s purposes were charitable.

He did not rule out advocacy for a particular view as being charitable but it had to be done fairly. Family First was not fair, balanced or respectful, so its aims were not charitable, he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Bob McCoskrie is the chief executive and public face of Family First New Zealand. (File photo)

The Family First case is the latest of several to consider whether groups are able to be registered as charities.

The Attorney-General had asked the Supreme Court to hear its appeal against a Court of Appeal decision that the “family values” advocacy and education group qualifies for charitable status.

Family First was among many groups affected in a review of charities. Registration as a charity can have benefits including tax advantages and eligibility for funding.

The organisation’s campaigns have included opposition to anti-smacking and same-sex marriage law changes.

paul mccredie/Stuff The Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday rules Family First out of registration as a charity.

The charitable status of environmental campaigner Greenpeace also went to the Supreme Court which left open the possibility that a political purpose could nevertheless be charitable.

Family First was set up in 2006 and registered as a charity the following year, but it was removed from the register of charities in 2013. The board that decides whether to register charities thought its purpose was political, not advancing education or religion, and it wanted to turn government policy in line with its own beliefs.