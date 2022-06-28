National’s Christopher Luxon says fall of Roe v Wade in US came as a ‘shock’ to many

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has made it clear New Zealand will not revisit the topic of abortion in the wake of changes in the US.

The pressure is building after the US Supreme Court took away the nationwide right in America to abortion last week by overturning its Roe v Wade decision from 1973.

Luxon has a “pro-life” stance and believes abortion is tantamount to murder, but has promised New Zealand’s abortion laws would not be “re-litigated or revisited” if he became prime minister. There are a range of views held by MPs on the issue in the National Party.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Monday accused Luxon of “spinning” in the pledges to keep abortion rights as they are.

“It’s great news if that is what Christopher Luxon says he is going to do, but I could also understand why people might be sceptical about that given what he has said in the past, given that over half his caucus actually voted against that,” he said in the Beehive on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Simon Bridges urges his party to fight its corner harder in final speech

* What is Roe v Wade, and what happens if it is overturned?

* Christopher Luxon changes National's direction on Māori issues



On Sunday, Luxon posted a statement on Twitter, calling the overturning of Roe vs Wade “distressing for many women everywhere”, and that he empathised with them.

But he had to tell MP Simon O’Connor to delete a social media post saying it was a "good day" after the US Supreme Court took away the nationwide right to abortion last week. The post was also liked by National MP Simeon Brown.

1 NEWS Nearly two dozen states have already moved to restrict or ban abortions in light of the decision.

New Zealand decriminalised abortion two years ago, but MPs from National, Labour and New Zealand First voted against the bill – which went through by 68 votes to 51.

For Labour 37 voted for, and 19 against. National’s caucus voted 19 for and 35 against, and one MP was absent.

Nanaia Mahuta and Damien O’Connor were senior Labour ministers who voted against the bill.