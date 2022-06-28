National’s Simon O'Connor says Roe v Wade post was causing 'spiralling distress'

National insists there was no order for MP Simon O'Connor to remove a post supporting the overturning of Roe v Wade in the USA.

National MP Simon O’Connor says he took down a social media post supporting the US decision to end the nationwide right to an abortion because it was causing “spiralling distress”.

O’Connor and party leader Christopher Luxon both hold a view which they refer to as “pro-life". Luxon has promised New Zealand’s abortion laws would not be “re-litigated or revisited” if he became prime minister after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn its Roe v Wade ruling sparked fears for reproductive rights around the world.

Luxon asked O’Connor to delete a social media post saying it was a "good day" after the decision. The post was also liked by National MP Simeon Brown.

“I am clearly pro-life, there is no secret in that, but the spiralling distress and again the nature of the comments and the vitriol between individuals, I no longer wanted to be facilitating that by having such a post-up,” O’Connor said at Parliament on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Simon Bridges urges his party to fight its corner harder in final speech

* What is Roe v Wade, and what happens if it is overturned?

* Christopher Luxon changes National's direction on Māori issues



1 NEWS Nearly two dozen states have already moved to restrict or ban abortions in light of the decision.

New Zealand decriminalised abortion two years ago, but MPs from National, Labour and New Zealand First voted against the bill – which went through by 68 votes to 51.

MPs weren’t whipped and were allowed to vote with their own personal conscience.

O’Connor said National MPs were not “gagged” on the issue, and it is still possible for an MP to put forward a member’s bill on abortion. However, he had no intention of doing so.

“The caucus has made a very clear statement that national will not be revisiting abortion law in the future government,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson on Monday accused Luxon of “spinning” in the pledges to keep abortion rights as they are.

“It’s great news if that is what Christopher Luxon says he is going to do, but I could also understand why people might be sceptical about that given what he has said in the past, given that over half his caucus actually voted against that,” he said in the Beehive on Monday.

On Sunday, Luxon posted a statement on Twitter, calling the overturning of Roe vs Wade “distressing for many women everywhere”, and that he empathised with them.

Nanaia Mahuta and Damien O’Connor were senior Labour ministers who voted against the bill.