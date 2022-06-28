Roe v Wade: Constituents call for Simon O'Connor to resign after social media post

Residents in the Tāmaki electorate have called for the resignation of National MP Simon O'Connor following his social media post on Saturday supporting the US decision to end the nationwide right to an abortion.

The post, which has since been deleted, read “this is a good day” and was posted shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

On Tuesday, O’Connor said he willingly took down the post because it was causing “spiralling distress”. Party leader Christopher Luxon said the post was taken down because “it does not represent the position of the National Party”.

“I am clearly pro-life, there is no secret in that, but the spiralling distress and the nature of the comments and the vitriol between individuals, I no longer wanted to be facilitating that by having such a post up,” O’Connor said at Parliament on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Glen Innes shooting part of an 'uptick' in crime across east Auckland

* Election 2020: Tāmaki candidates for local MP

* The race to replace MP Hamish Walker begins

* MP Walker retains National Clutha-Southland nomination



Stuff asked members of the public in Mission Bay, in O’Connor’s Tāmaki electorate, for their views on the subject on Tuesday afternoon.

Mary Fitzgerald/Stuff Tamaki MP Simon O’Connor says residents in his electorate are welcome to have and voice their opinions.

Kerry Sorensen-Tyrer​, who runs a local business in Glendowie, said O'Connor should resign from his position as MP for Tamaki, because the post did not represent the views held by the majority of the electorate.

“This is a human rights issue and for him to portray his personal view on his government page, is a very clear message that he's not in touch with his own constituents.”

Sorensen-Tyrer said a group of like-minded locals gathered on Tuesday to discuss plans to protest, as well as an online petition to have him removed as MP for the region.

“We aren’t going to let this go. He celebrated something so painful and devastating to millions of women around the world and that is absolutely horrific and disgusting,” she said.

Kohimarama retiree Colin, said he would like to see a new MP for the Tāmaki region following the social media post, despite previously being a “staunch National supporter”.

“I'm against what he said and would like to see him resign. A woman should have the right to an abortion, and it shouldn't be left up to politicians.

“He's certainly not getting my vote, and I've been a staunch National supporter for years. I know a lot of people from around here who have also said they won't be voting for him either,” he said.

Macy Jolly, a 21-year-old full-time student, said the post came as a shock.

"It was a bit shocking really. It feels like we're going a bit backwards when people are thinking like that and I'm just a bit disappointed. I definitely don't agree with it."

David White/Stuff Student Macy Jolly said she was disappointed by O’Connor’s post.

But Mission Bay retiree Michael said O’Connor was entitled to his opinion “just like everyone else”.

“Maybe he shouldn't have posted it on social media, but at the end of the day it's his opinion, and he's entitled to it.”

When asked about the calls for his resignation O’Connor said residents in his electorate were welcome to have and voice their opinions.

“I have welcomed a wide range of views from locals over recent days and I remain open to hearing from constituents,” he said.

National party leader Christopher Luxon has promised New Zealand’s abortion laws would not be “re-litigated or revisited” if he became prime minister.