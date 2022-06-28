District health boards sounded warning on health staff shortages a year ago

The Government was sent a letter by all district health boards a year ago, warning of “considerable pressures” and outlining “critical workforce issues” being faced by DHBs and exacerbated by the immigration settings at that time.

But the letter, which was penned by Keriana Brooking, the chief executive of the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board, on behalf of the 20 DHBs’ Workforce Management Group, was sent to Carolyn Tremain, the chief executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). It does not appear to have been sent to any minister.

It warned of an inability, once borders reopened – which they now have – for the health system to provide a “surge response” to an uptick in communicable diseases.

“In order to respond to ‘surge’ the system will have to redirect workforce from areas like planned care. This will have long-term impacts on the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders,” the letter said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Dr Shane Reti: “The letter clearly outlines the danger of critical workforce shortages, the need for overseas trained staff, and an expected increase in demand in emergency departments.”

“You will be aware that our hospitals are also experiencing very high levels of occupancy at present and some sites are even in “code red” where they are deemed to be at extreme levels.”

National MP Shane Reti, the party’s health spokesperson, said the warnings contained in the letter had now come to pass.

“The letter clearly outlines the danger of critical workforce shortages, the need for overseas trained staff, and an expected increase in demand in emergency departments. Unfortunately, this gloomy prognosis from the sector has come true,” he said.

A spokesperson for Minister of Health Andrew Little said the letter was not sent to the minister, but to MBIE – which is not Little’s ministry – and that his office only became aware of it as part of an Official Information Act request in May of this year.

The letter asked the Government, which was still running the full MIQ system at that time, to work out wrinkles in the immigration system, which wasstruggling to attract and retain healthcare workers.

“DHBs are experiencing significant challenges to maintain safe levels of services that are being exacerbated by workforce supply challenges. Most importantly this includes the risk that existing overseas-trained employees will leave due to an inability to secure their futures as residents of New Zealand,” it said.

“DHBs are working to reduce their reliance on overseas-trained health professionals but will continue to require a significant proportion of the workforce to come from overseas for the foreseeable future.”

The MIQ system has since been dismantled and various immigration changes were made by the former immigration minister, Kris Faafoi, before he retired from politics last week.

The letter was primarily about immigration pressures on the system, which was why it was written to MBIE, the ministry in charge of MIQ. However, it did warn of greater overall pressures on the system.

Reti said the letter was evidence of the Government misplacing its priorities.

“The health minister is failing at his core responsibility of ensuring New Zealanders have access to healthcare, all because he is distracted by his ideologically driven desire to restructure the health bureaucracy.”