Government designates US group Proud Boys, The Base as terrorist organisations

The Government has quietly designated two United States far-right organisations, the Proud Boys and The Base, as terrorist organisations.

The legal designation of the two groups – which would have been signed off by the prime minister – was made on June 20, and made public in the New Zealand Gazette on June 27. The decision was not otherwise announced by the Government.

The designation means people who recruit for the groups or provide them with material support could be prosecuted under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

There was no immediately available information for why the designation was made. Comment has been sought from both the prime minister’s office and the police.

The Proud Boys are a fascist organisation aligned with former US President Donald Trump, who were part of an attack of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

The attack on the Capitol, an attempt to prevent the finalisation of an election result that would end the Trump presidency, has also been called an insurrection or attempted coup.

Yuki Iwamura/AP Supporters of former President Donald Trump and members of the far-right group Proud Boys scream at counter protesters during a "Justice for January 6th Vigil" at St. Patrick Cathedral on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in New York.

The trial of five members of the Proud Boys on seditious conspiracy charges was delayed last week, Associated Press reported, as a high-profile congressional committee continued a high-profile series of public hearings into the event.

Two members of The Base, a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi group, were in 2021 sentenced to nine-years in prison after a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe found they planned to attack a state capitol, according to Associated Press.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in September 2020 designated the Christchurch mosque terrorist, serving a life sentence without parole for his crimes, as a terrorist entity.

A document justifying the decision was made public at the time of this designation.

Ardern attended a meeting of Nato countries in Madrid overnight.