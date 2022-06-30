Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson comes down with Covid-19

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has Covid-19. He is isolating at home, a spokesperson said.

In a post on Facebook, Robertson showed a picture of a positive Covid test.

“I guess it had to happen eventually! Fairly mild symptoms, but will try to do right thing and get some rest,” Robertson said in the post.

“Still Acting PM while I am compos mentis (some would say that is questionable at best of times!) but grateful to colleagues for stepping in for House and meetings today,” Robertson said.

Robertson has been acting prime minister while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is overseas.

The next Cabinet minister in the list, ranked at number 3, is Kelvin Davis, who is the Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, the Minister of Corrections, and Minister for Children.

Asked about the impact of Robertson’s isolation on his schedule, and whether arrangements were being made for him to be replaced at some events, a spokesperson said those details were being worked through on Thursday morning.

Ardern is in Europe where she attended the Nato leaders’ summit in Madrid overnight, and had now moved to Brussels for what have been called the “concluding stages” of the EU-New Zealand free trade negotiations.

In the next few days she is due to head to Australia, where she will be in Melbourne and Sydney until July 8.