New Zealand to join Ukraine's International Court of Justice case against Russia

The Government has announced a new round of support for Ukraine. including $4.5m for non-lethal military aid and another six intelligence analysts.

New Zealand will join Ukraine in its attempt to legally prove Russia’s invasion was falsely justified.

The Government on Thursday announced it would intervene in an International Court of Justice case brought by Ukraine against Russia, meaning New Zealand would submit its view to the United Nations court based in The Hague, Netherlands.

New Zealand has only previously intervened when Australia took Japan to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2012 over whaling in the Southern Ocean.

“New Zealand has a real interest in ensuring the Genocide Convention is properly interpreted and applied. Disputes between states should be resolved by peaceful means, including through the ICJ, and not by the illegal use of force,” Attorney-General David Parker said in a statement.

Lithuania has also decided to intervene in the court case, according to a local media report. In May, New Zealand joined a statement with 40 other countries which supported Ukraine taking Russia to the international court, and said all signatories would consider intervening.

Ukraine brought a case against Russia in the court in February, seeking to establish that Russia had falsely claimed genocide was occurring in Ukraine’s eastern regions to justify its invasion.

Russia has waged a grinding war against Ukraine for four months, and has continued to fire missiles on its cities and claim territory, including the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk​ at the weekend.

Manu Fernandez/AP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses leaders via a video screen during a round table meeting at a Nato summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said intervening in the case would allow New Zealand to put its legal view of the war before the court.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and disingenuous attempt to justify it under the Genocide Convention is a significant threat to basic principles of international law, the United Nations Charter and the rules-based international system on which New Zealand strongly relies,” she said, in the statement.

Mahuta also fronted a hearing of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade select committee on Thursday morning, alongside Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) chief executive Chris Seed.

Seed said MFAT had “called in” Russian ambassador, Georgii Viktorovich Zuev, last week so officials could “express outrage” over the war in Ukraine.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping centre burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk.

Within the world of diplomacy, “calling in” an ambassador is viewed first in a series of actions a country can take to express its dismay to another country.

It was the fifth time the ambassador had been called in since the war began.

"We were continuing to express outrage at the Russian invasion, we were continuing to draw their attention to human rights issues that were coming much more evident, including in public media,” Seed said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Georgii Zuev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to New Zealand, arriving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade when he was “called in” to meet with officials in February.

“We were continuing to require them to meet their obligations in relation to prisoners of war. We were outlining the sorts of steps that we were taking in relation to the International Court of Justice.”

He said the ambassador’s response to this was to “deny that these things are taking place, to claim that they were matters of disinformation”.

Seed said the ambassador also restated "the outrageous case" Russia had given for its "so-called military operation".