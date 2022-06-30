Parliament to appoint a parliamentary standards commissioner

Debbie Francis and Speaker Trevor Mallard at the announcement of the Bullying and Harassment in the New Zealand Parliamentary Workplace review.

Parliament is set to appoint a new Independent Commissioner into Parliamentary Standards in a bid to improve MP behaviour and accountability.

The newly created commissioner job was recommended by the damning 2019 Francis Review into Parliament’s culture and MP behaviour. The recommendation was adopted by the Parliamentary Service Commission, a cross-party committee that considers the services provided to MPs and parliament.

The new person will be able to “receive, investigate, and resolve complaints about conduct of Members’ of Parliament which do not align with the Behavioural Statements for the Parliamentary Workplace.”

The commissioner will also produce an annual report which will keep a count of complaints and any “systemic issues” in the system.

“This role has been established as part of our commitment to improving the culture of Parliament,” Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said.

“The nature of Parliament means there are power imbalances here, and we must keep them in check. Establishing this role guarantees another channel through which staff can confidentially raise concerns about members’ conduct.”

The appointment will be made for five years by the speaker on the recommendation of the commission and the party leaders

“Anyone who works in the parliamentary workplace will be able to escalate a confidential complaint to the Commissioner, who will be independent from all parties, Government, Parliament and agencies. The Commissioner will offer services to facilitate resolution of the complaint or conduct an inquiry into it,” Mallard said.

“Accountability is a crucial part of this process, so while all complaints will be confidential and complainants can remain anonymous, the Commissioner will produce a report on the number of complaints received and their outcomes every year, including where there are systemic issues”.

The ACT Party was the only party that opposed the new office, lashing Mallard for what it called his “last hack at Parliamentary democracy”.

“The new commissioner will have the power to investigate MPs and publish reports on them that could seriously damage if not end their career. No unelected official should have such power over the people’s elected representatives in a democracy,” Party leader David Seymour said.

“When I retire from Parliament, I want to be able to elect a representative to go to Parliament and speak for me without fear. Having an unelected class of guardians who stand over them undermines my right as a voter.”