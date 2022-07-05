PM Ardern to meet Premier Daniel Andrews, promote NZ food and talk 'natural capital' in Victoria

The first full day of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Australia trip begins in earnest today, with business engagements, a meeting with the Victorian Premier and some tasty treats, courtesy of an NZTE ‘Made with Care’ dinner cooked by a famous Kiwi chef.

The big political meeting of the day is with Victorian Labor Premier Daniel Andrews. Sometimes dubbed “Disaster Dan” for his use of emergency powers to declare Victoria a “state of disaster” in the throes of Covid-19 in early 2021, he has been a leader whose popularity has waxed and waned during the pandemic.

Adam OâSullivan, Melbourne Cri/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Andrews, who is up for re-election later this year, scored a two-party preferred 59% of the vote in a Roy Morgan snap poll yesterday. He has been premier of Victoria since 2014.

The New Zealand delegation spent the early part of Monday night at a business event run by Global Victoria, the tourism and investment arm of the Victorian Government, ginning up commercial opportunities.

Andrews is understood to have been one of the key Australian political leaders whom Ardern kept in touch with during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.

Ardern will start the day at an ANZ business breakfast hosted by ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson. The theme for the breakfast is sustainability, and discussions will focus on “natural capital”, which is an emerging asset class for investors concerned with climate change.

After the breakfast, Ardern will meet with Andrews, then open a new collaboration at the Monash Sustainability Centre – a deal between the centre and various New Zealand brands.

A key part of the business part of the trip is promoting New Zealand’s food and beverage sector. To this end, in the evening, Ardern will attend and speak at a New Zealand food event, Made with Care, which is a marketing initiative of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. With dishes prepared by two-hatted Kiwi chef Peter Gunn.

The Government has identified food and beverage as a key growth area for New Zealand.

Tuesday will mark the end of the Victorian leg of Ardern’s trip to Australia. She opened her trip at the MCG yesterday.