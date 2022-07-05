Treasury bans Wall Street Journal from lockups until 2025 for Budget blunder

The rising cost of living was in the spotlight in Budget 2022.

The Treasury has banned the Wall Street Journal from attending lockups until 2025 after its reporter broke the strict embargo in this year’s Budget briefing.

The reporter has also been banned from any restricted briefings – even if working for another outlet – for breaking the embargo by an hour on May’s Budget day. There are nine restricted briefings planned before Budget 2025.

“The Treasury takes any breach of New Zealand Budget information security extremely seriously,” Treasury deputy chief executive Struan Little said in a statement.

The reporter left their mobile hotspot running, and a failsafe against accidental transmission wasn’t installed on their laptop. An editor at the United States publication also missed that the story had been marked with a 2pm embargo, and it was published on a Dow Jones website at 1pm.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Journalists are given a few hours to read and report on the Budget under lockup conditions with a strict embargo every year. (File photo)

Little said the reporter proactively alerted Treasury officials inside the Budget lockup of the situation soon after the embargo breach.

“Having considered the circumstances and degree of seriousness of this embargo breach, the Treasury will not allow Wall Street Journal and the specific reporter – even if the reporter is working for a different organisation – to attend future Budget, financial statements of the Government, Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update and Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update restricted briefings up to Budget 2025,” he said.

“These consequences for Wall Street Journal and the specific journalist are proportionate with the degree of seriousness of the embargo breach and the need to reinforce to everyone the importance of compliance with the lockup protocols.”