Australian government making immediate flood assistance available to Kiwi residents

Residents in parts of Sydney have been warned via an emergency text that there could be potential evacuations required.

Sydney | Anthony Albanese’s Labour Government has made immediate flood assistance available to New Zealanders resident in Australia.

Kiwis will be covered for floods dating back to February. Such assistance has not always been available for Kiwi residents.

Albanese made the announcement of immediate flood assistance for 23 local Government Areas in New South Wales on Tuesday morning.

NSW has endured heavy rain over the past few days, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern landed into a rainy Sydney day. But it will be the assistance available for flood affected people that will be top of mind for many Kiwis living in NSW.

“Equivalent financial assistance will also be available to eligible New Zealand citizens (‘non-protected’ Special Category Visas, subclass 444 holders) affected by the floods,” a statement from the Australian Government said.

Mark Baker/AP A house sits semi-submerged in flood waters at Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was threatening 45,000 people, officials said on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The money, known as the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment, is for A$1000 per eligible adult and A$400 per eligible child living in any affected local government areas who have “suffered a significant loss as a result of the floods, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or a serious injury”.

There is also 13 weeks worth of assistance for sole traders and small businesses, including those owned by New Zealanders that lose income as result of the floods

“It’s heartbreaking to think that for many people this is the third or fourth time in 18 months that their lives have been disrupted by a natural disaster of this magnitude,” Albanese said.

“Over the last few years our resilience has been tested time and time again, and many people are doing it tough.”

Mark Baker/AP A building is inundated with water at Richmond on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australiaâs largest city in a flood emergency that was threatening 50,000 people, officials said on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Local Government areas

New Zealanders living in the following areas of NSW will be eligible for Australian Government assistance.

The assistance will be available in the local government areas of Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Canterbury Bankstown, Campbelltown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Fairfield, Georges River, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Kiama, Lithgow, Liverpool, Northern Beaches, Penrith, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, The Hills, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.

