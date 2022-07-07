PM says Russia's war 'morally bankrupt' but should not be seen as broader conflict

Ardern gives major foreign policy speech at the Lowy Institute.

PM says the war in Ukraine is not a conflict between democracies and autocracies.

Defends New Zealand’s independent foreign policy, argues for diplomacy and co-operation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given a speech defending New Zealand’s “independent foreign policy”, and multilateral institutions while insisting that the current Ukrainian conflict with Russia is not “the west vs Russia or democracy vs autocracy”.

In the lengthy speech which canvassed New Zealand’s approach to the Pacific, Ardern sought to build a case for both the use and reform of multilateral institutions New Zealand is involved in– including the United Nations and trade treaties.

But the most significant aspect of the speech was that while Ardern denounced Russia's War in Ukraine, she argued that it should not be seen as a broader conflict.

“The war in Ukraine is unquestionably illegal, and unjustifiable. Russia must be held to account, and we all have a role to play in ensuring that that happens,” said.

However, Ardern went on to say that despite Western support for Ukraine in the conflict, and New Zealand being a third party in Ukraine’s case against Russia in the International Court of Justice, the war is about Russia.

“In taking every possible action to respond to Russia’s aggression and to hold it to account, we must remember that fundamentally this is Russia’s war.

“And while there are those who have shown overt and direct support, such as Belarus, who must also see consequences for their role, let us not otherwise characterise this as a war of the west vs Russia. Or democracy vs autocracy. It is not.

“Nor should we naturally assume it is a demonstration of the inevitable trajectory in other areas of geostrategic contest.”

Bernat Armangue/AP NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, speaks with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid.

Ardern used the speech to argue instead that diplomacy and de-escalation needed to be prioritised in order to prevent the “risk of a self-fulfilling prophecy to become an inevitable outcome for our region”.

Ardern’s comments are likely to be controversial as there is a definite view in some foreign policy circles in both Canberra and Washington that the war in Ukraine is one front in a broader geopolitical conflict, and China will be closely watching how the liberal democratic world responds to the Putin regime.

Ardern also used the speech to make the case for greater economic engagement in the Pacific as a tool for prosperity in the region.

“In our view, it’s economic architecture, that will truly build the resilience of our region.”

That comes after considerable discussions with the United States in the lead up to her meeting with US President Joe Biden last month about getting the US more economically involved in the region. Former Foreign Minister Winston Peters had initially made the case for such involvement in late December 2018.

Ardern also emphasised New Zealand’s nuclear-free bona fides as an example of the nation’s independent foreign policy.

She also pressed the case for doing more on Climate in the Pacific, noting that it is a huge issue for New Zealand’s pacific neighbours. She has previously called climate change her generation’s nuclear-free moment.

“Climate change must be a foreign policy priority. While we all have a concern, and rightly so, about any moves towards militarisation of our region, that must surely be matched by a concern for those who experience the violence of climate change,” she said.

Ardern also highlighted areas of disagreements with China such as the South China Sea and the treatment of Uyghurs, while also emphasising that disagreements did not mean that cooperation is impossible.

“The trade relationship we share with China, for example, continues to grow, underpinned by our bilateral FTA. But even as China becomes more assertive in the pursuit of its interests, there are still shared interests on which we can and should cooperate,” Ardern said.

China’s role in the region has caused increasing alarm after it secured a security pact with the Solomons and tried to bring more Pacific nations into a new China-led economic and security grouping.

“The post-war order and the rules that underpin it have supported China’s rise, and as a permanent member of the Security Council, China has a crucial role to play in upholding that order,” she said.