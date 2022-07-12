Make It 16 minimum voting age case in Supreme Court

A youth-led group, Make It 16, hopes the Supreme Court helps chip away at the voting age of 18. (File photo)

Voting age lobby group Make It 16 is hoping a “strong moral message” in favour of change emerges from a Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.

Make It 16 wants the court to declare that denying 16 and 17-year-olds the vote is unjustified age discrimination, and inconsistent with the Bill of Rights.

“This is a significant day for the rights of rangatahi (youth),” Make It 16 co-director Cate Tipler said.

“If the Supreme Court issues a declaration it will not overturn the law but it will send a strong moral message to Parliament that this has to change,” Tipler said.

“It will pressure our politicians to look at this serious human rights issue and how a voting age of 16 will uplift and strengthen the voices of young people in Aotearoa,” they​ said.

“Breaching our human rights just isn’t good enough,” Tipler said.

Tuesday’s hearing is the third stage of the group’s legal bid.

In October 2020 a High Court judge said restricting voting to people aged 18 was a justified limit on the right not to be subject to age discrimination. Make It 16 appealed against the decision.

RNZ The Make it 16 organisation has taken its case to lower the voting age to the High Court in Wellington.

In December 2021 the Court of Appeal said, rather than a positive finding that age discrimination could not be justified, no attempt had been made for the attorney-general to justify the existing age limit as reasonable in a free and democratic society.

The court declined to issue a declaration of inconsistency.

“It is an intensely and quintessentially political issue involving the democratic process itself and on which there are a range of reasonable views,” the Court of Appeal said.

Make It 16 appealed against that decision to the Supreme Court.

Make It 16 said that regardless of the outcome of the case, the movement was much bigger than the courts.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Senior Aurora College students would like civics education introduced permanently, from Year 10/11, throughout the country. From left, E J Teremoana, Laura Gargiulo, Lachlan Sears, Joel Knowler, and Iris Hawkins. (First published Sept 2020)

”We have a petition with nearly 6000 signatures, the Government has established an electoral law review to look into this issue, and just next week Youth Parliamentarians selected by MPs from all parties will be showing their support for a voting age of 16,” Tipler said.

The government's review of several aspects of electoral law, including the minimum voting age, was due to be completed by 2026.

The minimum voting age in New Zealand was set at 18 years in 1974.

The Make It 16 campaign said at least a dozen countries already had a voting age of 16, and New Zealand could be next.