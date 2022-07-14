Battery-powered EV fast charging at Springs Junction 'first of its kind'

Springs Junction sits at the intersection of two major highways – SH7, linking Canterbury and the West Coast, and SH65, linking Canterbury and Tasman District.

Two EV fast chargers earmarked for installation at Springs Junction are to be powered by a battery as the single 11kV line serving the key settlement is close to capacity.

Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said the battery storage system at Springs Junction was the first of its kind in New Zealand.

Just west of Lewis Pass, Springs Junction sits at the intersection of State Highway 7 – linking Canterbury and the West Coast – and State Highway 65 – linking Canterbury and Tasman District.

Woods last week referred to the settlement as a key charging infrastructure black spot when she announced just over $1 million from the Low Emissions Transport Fund for the installation of 10 chargers in the South Island by Meridian Energy Ltd as part of its nationwide charger roll-out.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods says the battery storage system at Springs Junction is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

Two other Tasman District settlements – Kohatu and St Arnaud – are also set to receive fast chargers as part of the same roll-out.

Network Tasman is the electricity lines company that distributes power to those settlements within its area covering 10,800 square kilometres.

Chief executive Oliver Kearney in a statement said Springs Junction was supplied by the 80km-long Maruia distribution line, which did not​ have sufficient capacity to supply additional rapid EV charging loads during the day.

“Springs Junction is served by a single 11kV line that is now close to its full capacity,” Kearney said.

However, analysis of the load by staff, using smart meter deployment through Network Tasman subsidiary company SmartCo, revealed there was sufficient capacity at night.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Network Tasman Ltd owns and operates the electricity distribution network in the north-west of the South Island, covering an area of 10,800 square kilometres.

The obvious solution was a battery to store energy supplied by the lines company’s network during the night, “and move it to the day when EV drivers are most likely to want to charge”.

Network Tasman provided the information to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to help the EECA find an appropriate solution.

“As a consumer-owned lines company, Network Tasman aims to operate a low-cost, open-access network,” Kearney said. “To undertake a full upgrade of the line to Springs Junction would have cost around $3m while this non-network solution will see an innovative off-peak battery solution installed at no cost to consumers.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A Stuff reporter takes an EV on a long journey from Wellington to Napier to test our charging network.

Network Tasman had installed three fast charging stations at Nelson, Richmond and Tākaka, and was now focused on “providing the network service to enable third-party providers to instal charging infrastructure across the region”, he said.

Along with Springs Junction, Kohatu and St Arnaud, the West Coast settlements of Haast and Harihari are also scheduled to receive new fast chargers as part of the roll-out co-funded by the Low Emissions Transport Fund and Meridian Energy.

Woods said the Low Emissions Transport Fund was contributing just under $1.07m alongside $756,782 in private investment from Meridian. The higher level of Government funding reflected the higher cost of each installation and their expected levels of utilisation, she said.

The charger installations are expected to be available from May 2023.