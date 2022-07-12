Penny Wong and Jacinda Ardern share joke at the Pacific Islands Forum

The prime minister and Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong were both at the leaders dialogue panel at the forum on Tuesday. (File photo)

The ‘reset' trans-Tasman relationship was on show as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a joke with Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong when the pair met in-person for the first time in Fiji at the Pacific Islands Forum.

The prime minister and Wong were both at the leaders dialogue panel at the forum on Tuesday. Hundreds of journalists and delegations have converged at the forum, in its 51st year, which is the Pacific’s premier political and economic policy organisation. Climate change, Covid recovery, China and security issues are set to dominate discussions.

Wong said it was great to meet the prime minister, before Ardern remarked “we all look so much younger in person”.

Wong replied: “Speak for yourself, prime minister.”

1 NEWS Penny Wong of Australia met Nanaia Mahuta met in Wellington on Thursday.Australia has donated Guardian-class patrol boats to Pacific nations that have subsequently developed a series of problems. (Published June 18, 2022)

Despite the trans-Tasman friendliness, the forum got off to a rocky start after the Kiribati government withdrew from the event. Ardern on Monday said she had been working with the forum chairperson to hold the group together.

The Cook Islands say it can only attend for three days, while the Marshall Islands and Nauru have said they won't be attending.

The absences – especially Kiritbati’s – deal a significant blow to the region's unity and work on the 2050 strategy for the blue Pacific continent. The strategy is a blueprint for how Pacific nations can work on issues like climate change and security as a region.

The strategy, which will be launched on Thursday, has been in development for two years and sets out the collective vision for the region.

“It will become our guiding document as we look to secure our future and reposition ourselves in an evolving global context," secretary general Henry Puna said at the meeting on Tuesday.

Ardern landed in Suva on Monday evening with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Associate Foreign Affairs Minister Aupito William Sio, who attended a foreign ministers’ meeting ahead of the forum on Friday, said New Zealand's longstanding relationship with the Pacific is enough to fend off China.

Kiribati in May formalised 10 agreements with Beijing, including economic, infrastructure and climate change, RNZ Pacific reported.

It was part of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's diplomatic tour of the Pacific, a trip which sparked anxiety for the US and its Pacific partners after nearly a dozen nation’s signed agreements with Beijing.