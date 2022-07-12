Kiribati's suspension of NZ judge unrelated to forum stoush

There are growing suspicions Beijing is behind the country’s exit, with Kiribati close to US military installations and marine resources.

Kiribati’s suspension of a New Zealand judge is unrelated to the country's withdrawal from the Pacific Island Forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.

Judge Bill Hastings was suspended from his position as chief judge of Kiribati’s High Court two weeks ago by the Kiribati government. Hastings had previously been critical of threats to the rule of law in Kiribati.

His suspension came amid an ongoing legal battle over the suspension of Kiribati's only other High Court judge, David Lambourne, who had also been denied re-entry into the country.

The stoush between Kiribati's government and its judiciary has escalated at a time of acute tension between Pacific countries and Kiribati, which has withdrawn from the Pacific Island Forum (PIF), a major regional grouping of nations that is meeting this week.

READ MORE:

* Embattled judge loses bid to have conduct inquiry held in private

* Nine new judges appointed from diverse backgrounds and law specialities

* Whangārei lawyer suspended after accusing client's ex-partner of hacking social media accounts



Both judges, according to Kiribati Newsroom, will now face tribunals set up by Kiribati President Taneti Maaau. The tribunals will investigate allegations of “serious misconduct” laid against the judges.

Hastings declined to comment, as did his lawyer, former attorney-general Chris Finlayson, QC.

The office of Kiribati’s president did not respond to a request for comment.

In a Facebook post, the government of Kiribati said it was surprised to find an article by Hastings published online in October 2021, in which he criticised a Kiribati law that would alter judges’ contracts, which he said threatened judicial independence.

Ross Giblin High Court Judge Bill Hastings has been suspended by Kiribati from his position as chief justice of the Pacific nation.

The government took issue with the article in light of Hastings’ ruling on a case brought by Lambourne, an Australian judge who RNZ reports is married to the leader of Kiribati's opposition party, Tessie Lambourne.

In a November ruling, Hastings decided the government had acted unconstitutionally by denying Lambourne entry into the country, Kiribati Newsroom reports. The government has sought to have the decision overturned in Kiribati's Court of Appeal.

Dr Anna Dziedzic​, an expert in Pacific constitution and judiciary at Melbourne Law School, said the Kiribati government had tried to put limits on Lambourne's appointment, including by retrospectively placing him on a shorter contract.

"In light of this history, I think it's given rise to a concern that this is about the government trying to remove judges that they see as politically unfavourable. But of course, we need a bit more detail about the allegations made and the evidence for them.”

She said the suspension of Kiribati’s only judges did not amount to a constitutional crisis for the country, as constitutional processes had been followed to set up the tribunals.

"Obviously, disharmony like this between the executive and the judiciary is not ideal, and it has real implications for the administration of justice.”

The High Court of Kiribati could still operate, as the court’s commissioner – a lawyer, not a judge – was able to hear cases, she said.

"But obviously, you've got two-thirds of the judiciary not sitting, so the court's going to be understaffed and Kiribati already had quite a high backlog of cases awaiting hearing.”

She said the situation with Lambourne highlighted a problem with Pacific judiciaries that rely on foreign judges: governments can refuse the judge entry. This had occurred in the past with Nauru and Vanuatu.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said it was in contact with Kiribati over Hastings’ suspension, and was seeking more information about its decision to leave the forum.

“We do not see these issues as connected. New Zealand was disappointed to hear about Kiribati’s decision to withdraw from the PIF. Despite these developments, Kiribati remains part of the Pacific family. We will keep engaging with Kiribati, and working on a resolution to their concerns.”