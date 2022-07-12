Pacific Island Forum: Internal spats pose threat to Pacific unity on climate crisis, China

As revealed first on 1News Kiribati dropped a bombshell by pulling out of the 51-year-old organisation.

ANALYSIS: Leadership battles and internal spats are behind a number of Pacific Island nations dropping out of the formal meetings at the region’s premier diplomatic body this year.

It is not a unified look for a grouping of nations at the centre of a geopolitical tussle between China and the US and its Pacific allies. But views differ on the extent of the rift.

Dr Wesley Morgan from the Climate Council doesn’t see the departures having a noticeable impact on the Pacific Island Forum’s ability to build a consensus on the key issue underpinning talks – the climate crisis, and a Pacific regional strategy on how to deal with it called the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

“It’s a family,” he said. “There's always internal spats in a family.”

READ MORE:

* The old order of the Pacific has changed: China has a growing list of friends and ever greater influence

* Missing Kiribati fishermen rescued by FSM crew

* The Detail: Five pacific islands in Micronesia exiting the Pacific Forum in ugly fight



But Dr Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security studies, said the absence of some leaders around the table suggests the forum’s convening power is being undermined by domestic concerns and regional tensions.

“This raises questions about the depth of Pacific buy in,” she said of the strategy.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Jacinda Ardern lands in Fiji for the start of Pacific Islands Forum on Monday.

After Kiribati’s departure from the Fiji forum altogether, Cook Islands prime minister Mark Brown said he can’t attend because there is an election in his country in three weeks. The Marshall Islands have said it can’t attend because of a legal issue. Nauru may also drop out in the face of rising Covid infections.

Both Powles and Morgan said the news Kiribati would totally withdraw from the forum was a “significant” blow.

But Morgan said the other leader’s absence wasn’t nearly as concerning.

“I think the others, like Nauru... the president not coming and the Marshall Islands having to clarify their legal status as to whether or not they're a member of Pacific Islands Forum, they're not as significant. I don't think they will cause issues.”

Part of Nauru’s issue, Wesley understood, was around the Fiji government not funding its university.

“There's a long-running stoush between the leadership on the university and the Fijian government...and so the Nauruans are sending a bit of a protest,” he said.

However storm clouds had been building over Micronesia for about two years.

PIF Secretariat Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Henry Puna is facing intense pressure from the Micronesian states over his leadership.

Leaders from Micronesia, a grouping of Islands including Kiribati, Marshall Islands and Palau, last February announced they would leave the forum when their candidate for secretary general was passed over for a Polynesian candidate.

There were concerns the loss - by a narrow margin – was a result of Chinese influence. Marshall Islands, where the Micronesian candidate came from, have diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Taiwan sees itself as an independent nation, but China sees it as a breakaway province.

In June, micronesian leaders said they would leave the forum but changes their mind and last month released a statement last month saying they were “almost certainly to remain”.

However, on the eve of the forum, Kiribati said it would not attend. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had been working behind the scenes to keep for forum together and on Tuesday reiterated the invitation remained open while the world’s eyes remain on the Pacific.

Morgan said there were “differences” between the nations every year.

“That's the point of the forum... to come together and have robust discussions, typically to try and develop a consensus that you take elsewhere,” he said.

Leaders will on Thursday launch the 2050 strategy for the blue Pacific continent, a new Pacific regional strategy for how Pacific nations can work on issues like climate change and security. It has been in development for two years and sets out the collective vision for the region.

“There's been widespread consultations so I assume that if Kiribati comes back to the table, you know, or even if it doesn’t, the strategy will stand as the strategy for the Pacific Islands.”