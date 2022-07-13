US Vice President Kamala Harris pushes for unity at Pacific Islands Forum

US Vice President Kamala Harris has told the Pacific Islands Forum they “must stand united” in an unprecedented address as fears grow around China’s ability to splinter relationships in the region.

Harris on Tuesday announced new embassies for Kiribati, Tonga and Solomon Islands, as well as more than $900,000 in funding as it tries to counter China’s increasing presence in the region. It is the nation's biggest Pacific push since World War II.

“We recognise that in recent years the Pacific Islands may not have received the diplomatic attention and support that you deserve,” she told the meeting.

“So today I’m here to tell directly we are going to change that.”

It comes after Kiribati formally withdrew from the forum, in a major blow, and several other nations said they wouldn’t attend this year.

Her address spoke of the US commitment to the international rules-base order: “to defend it, to promote it and to build on it”.

“The sovereignty, integrity of all states must be protected,” she said.

Nations should be able to “conduct their affairs free from agggresson or coercion,” she said.

“We must stand united” she said.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is chairing the forum this year, said Harris’ comments showed the US was to “become a Pacific partner like never before”.

Henry Puna, secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum and former Cook Islands prime minister, said the announcement showed the “deep substance” behind America’s commitment to the region, after it had been “largely absent”.

“[it was] Very refreshing and also reassuring that the Americans are now fully committed to re-engaging with the Pacific in a meaningful and substantive way,” he said.

“For us it is not about geopolitics… we have been friends for so long, and it’s nice to see that friendship brought back to live in a meaningful way.”

Dr Anna Powles, senior lecturer in security studies at Massey University, said the US announcement showed it was keen to be the “partner of choice” for the Pacific region. But the announcement served as a distraction for the forum.

“The US announcement of an increased diplomatic footprint in the Pacific and increased funding reflect the US’s commitments to stepping up in the Pacific and positioning itself as a partner of choice; the increased engagement will be welcomed but the timing of the announcement during the Forum is an unnecessary distraction given the regional challenges and disunity the Forum leaders are faced with this week,” she said.