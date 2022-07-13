Nearly 40% of defendants from Parliament protests have all charges withdrawn

Protests and police lines confronted each other at Parliament in Wellington on March 1. (File photo)

252 people were arrested between February 9 and March 4

As at June 29, 92 people had all charges withdrawn

18 were never charged

Seven pleaded guilty

Four were diverted, two were referred to youth services

Nearly 40% of people charged as a result of the main police action against occupiers of Parliament grounds have already had the charges against them withdrawn.

Police say 252 people were arrested between February 9 and March 4 in and around Parliament in Wellington.

Demonstrations against Covid-19 mandates and other issues resulted in hundreds occupying the area before it was cleared on March 2.

Eighteen of those arrested were not charged with offences and, as at June 29, a further 92 people – nearly 40% of those charged – had all charges against them withdrawn.

A former non-sworn police prosecutor, Blake Dawson, said that across all charges through the life of a case he would normally expect 10% to 15% of charges would be withdrawn.

He expected the number of withdrawals to increase further as the cases against the remaining 129 defendants were dealt with over the coming months.

Under prosecution guidelines, the two grounds for commencing or continuing a prosecution were that there was a reasonable prospect of conviction or it was required in the public interest.

Dawson stopped working as a prosecutor in 2016 and was now a defence lawyer whose clients included about 10 of the protesters.

STUFF Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.

Statistics New Zealand figures for the 2020/21 year for Wellington courts on all charges showed about 30% of cases disposed of were not proved which covered those who were found not guilty, were discharged, the charges were dismissed, or withdrawn.

Superintendent David Greig said the reasons for not charging or withdrawing charges against the protesters included that the evidence was insufficient, further evidence had come to light, public interest, the result of discussions with the charged person and their lawyer, and police using discretion to reach an appropriate outcome.

But in response to an Official Information Act request, Greig said police refused to give the reason in each case because manually reviewing the files would need “substantial research and collation”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police removed tents and camping equipment from the grounds of Parliament on day 23 of the protest. (File photo)

Seven people had pleaded guilty, with another four being diverted from the system under a scheme where an admission of guilt, and other agreed measures such as an apology and making good any loss, would end a prosecution.

Two youths were referred to specialist youth services.

A second phase of prosecutions arising from the occupation of Parliament grounds was continuing, with more people being charged. By July 7, another 13 people were charged and one referred to youth services. Further arrests were possible, Greig said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has begun an investigation and review of the way police reacted to the occupation of Parliament grounds, and was due to report in early 2023.

About 1800 police, including from national headquarters and the Royal New Zealand Police College, worked on the police response to protest action on and around Parliament grounds.