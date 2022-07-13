Climate, China and cost of living collide for Fijians at Pacific Island Forum

Rusiate Vakalakovi has been shining shoes on the streets of Suva, Fiji for thirty years.

Rusiate Vakalakovi’s eyes sparkle as he says hello to passersby on the street.

The 44-year-old has been shining shoes on the streets of Suva, in Fiji, for more than three decades. He taught himself English through talking to his customers.

Vakalakovi supports his three children, wife and father and by late afternoon the fruits of his labour total $2. When he doesn’t have enough money to feed his family, he doesn’t go home.

“It is a hard life,” he said.

Fiji Minfo PIF: PM Jacinda Ardern, Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi and President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo during the traditional Fijian welcome ceremony in Suva.

The Covid pandemic has damaged livelihoods indiscriminately around the globe, but those already in the margins have been pulled to new lows.

In Suva, where hundreds of journalists and delegates have assembled for the 51st Pacific Islands Forum, those depths converge with rising sea levels, skyrocketing food and fuel costs, and geopolitical jostling between the US and China.

The heads of forum nations, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, will work with other Pacific leaders on a communiqué outlining key decisions made after the four-day talks, on Thursday.

It comes after the US unveiled major new plans for the Pacific including a hugely stepped-up diplomatic presence with new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati – the nation which withdrew on the eve of the forum.

In a series of announcements on Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris commited to the first US national strategy on the Pacific, more than $900,000 was promised for economic and oceans development in return for fishing access, and she announced the administration would appoint a new envoy to the forum.

The US has a long history in the Pacific, a relationship Ardern said has “waxed and waned” over the years. But the decision is largely believed to be a counter-move to China’s growing diplomacy in the Pacific, where it has signed a number of agreements around the economy, climate and security.

But down the road from the five-star resort where Harris’ face beamed down on leaders including Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a virtual address, Vakalakovi is wondering whether he can afford to send his children to school amid rising bus fares.

Biman Prasad, an economist and leader of Fiji’s opposition National Federation Party, ​said he estimates as many as half of Fijians struggle to make ends meet. Before the pandemic, this sat at up to 29%.

“The Government had little budget space when the pandemic hit,” he said. As a result, it couldn’t afford to look after people and relied on donated vaccines. Strict curfews and lockdowns were imposed, jobs were lost and young people’s education suffered.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Tamalesi Naivaleru, Zipporah Zalusalu and Elani Lewaivalu want to leave Fiji as soon as they can.

Elani Lewaivalu, Zipporah Zalusalu and Tamalesi Naivaleru are stopped at the lights up the street from Vakalakovi’s shoe stand. The school girls laugh in self-deprecation when asked for their thoughts on geopolitics, but all three faces light up when asked their plans for the future.

“Go abroad,” Zipporah, 18, exclaims. “Anywhere”. The three laugh, but they do have realistic plans; Zipporah wants to study in England, while Elani, 18, and Tamalesi, 20, want to go to the US.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ardern held a bilateral meeting with their prime minister and forum chair, Frank Bainimarama.​ As the polynesian island’s borders open again to tourists, a skills shortage is starting to bite.

“They are concerned about the loss of skills from within Fiji, to other tourist destinations, such as Australia and New Zealand so this is where we have to be mindful that some schemes that we perceive to be as aid and development opportunities, such as Recognised Seasonal Employment [schemes], can also have an impact,” she said.

Ardern, who also held a bilateral meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Wednesday, often spoke about the ‘Pacific family’ of nations. She said Sogavare agreed he did not want to see militarisation in the Pacific, despite signing a security agreement with Beijing.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Avinesh Naid says he has lots of family in New Zealand.

For Avinesh Naid,​ the sentiment rings true: he has lots of family in New Zealand.

The takeaway shop owner, just a few hundred metres from the forum, says life has been hard everywhere in Fiji. He thinks Ardern is “really great”. The climate crisis is the gravest concern for his people, but dealings with China always come with a cost, he said.

”I just hope our prime minister has done the right thing.”