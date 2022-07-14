ACT Party leader David Seymour wants apology over Māori Party joke

ACT Party leader David Seymour wants an apology after Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi joked about poisoning Seymour with karaka berries.

Waititi made the joke during the Māori Party’s annual conference at the weekend, telling the audience he would use the karaka berries that made up a necklace he was wearing to poison Seymour.

“I'm genuinely concerned that the next step is that some slightly more radical person doesn't think it's a joke,” Seymour said.

Waititi, speaking of the necklace on stage at the event, said: “These are making my neck itchy ... These are karaka berries, and they still got the poison in them, ka pai?”

“So next time I go into Parliament, this is what I’m going to do, when David Seymour’s not looking I’m going to go like this into his water,” he said, motioning as if he would put the karaka berries in Seymour’s water.

“There you are, re-indigenise yourself with some native seeds ... I hope that wasn’t livestreamed, because if our man carks it, we know what happened: [co-leader] Debbie poisoned him”.

There was laughter in the room at the remarks.

Jokes, and jokes referencing violence, are not unheard of among political opponents.

The ACT Party’s candidate in the recent Tauranga by-election, Simon Luxton, joked the city’s commissioner, Anne Tolley, was like Marie Antoinette.

“The power has gone to her head, and we say off with it,” he said.

At the time, Seymour said: “I don't think all of us should avoid having a little fun because of the lowest common denominator, but if that’s where people want to go then it's going to be a very joyless life.”

But, in regard to the poisoning joke, Seymour said Waititi was suggesting violence “along the ethnic lines” when the joke was understood in the context of a recent statement from party vice-president John Tamihere.

Tamihere, in an interview with Māori TV, referred to the ACT Party as a “white settler party” that should leave New Zealand if “they don’t like it here”.

“This is an experienced political communicator, saying that a group of people, categorised by race, do not belong in our community, and should leave,” Seymour said.

Seymour said the joke made by Luxton had “no racial overtones”, whereas the Māori Party was displaying a "pattern of behaviour”.

"I know that if another party leader suggested that, you know, Māori Party politician should be poisoned, and, for example ... the lines were, 'We're going to put poison in your water to recolonise you’, I think that would be rightly a subject of complete outrage, and this is no different.

“The gracious thing would be for them to apologise, and reaffirm their commitment that actually, we don't single out people by race. We don't joke about violence when there's clearly a question of how serious you are.”

Waititi declined to comment. Tamihere has been contacted for comment.

The ACT and Māori parties frequently clash over policies involving Māori.

The Māori Party has called ACT “divisive” and “bigoted” for its campaigning against Government co-governance initiatives such as an independent Māori Health Authority.

Seymour told the party’s annual conference on Sunday that New Zealand was going to become a “ethno-state”.

“There's a very big difference between the message that New Zealand is a modern multi-ethnic, liberal democracy that should have a place for everybody, and saying, 'Those white people, that group of people we have identified by race, do not belong here and should leave',” he said on Thursday.