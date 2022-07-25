PM Jacinda Ardern throws support behind James Shaw as he mulls Green co-leader race

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given climate minister – and erstwhile Green co-leader – James Shaw full-throated support to remain in her ministry, regardless of whether he is reinstated or chooses to run as the minor party’s co-leader.

Shaw is weighing his options after he failed to win 75% support to remain as co-leader under the Greens’ Byzantine leadership election rules.

Under the rules, co-leaders face re-election by 75% of the party every year. In the lead up to this year’s vote, far left members within the party, unhappy with Shaw’s leadership, had been lobbying to unseat him.

“Minister Shaw retains my full confidence and I have no intention of making any changes to his responsibilities,” Ardern said.

Ardern confirmed her deal for ministerial jobs struck in late 2020 after Labour’s landslide victory was not with the Green Party – but with Marama Davidson and James Shaw themselves.

“I am aware of the process kicked off by the Green Party at their conference,” the prime minister said. “While the co-leadership of the part is of course a matter for them, the ministerial portfolios currently held are not linked to co-leaders but to individuals.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern has thrown her support behind Shaw to stay climate change minister.

Meanwhile, it is understood the news about Shaw was met with a mixture of disbelief and mirth by senior Labour figures.

Shaw is viewed within Labour as a competent climate minister and a number of senior Labour figures consider that the Greens have got a lot out of their co-operation deal, especially given the party could have been left languishing in opposition.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Green Party leader Marama Davidson, with fellow MP James Shaw on the tiles at Parliament on Saturday.

Shaw, meanwhile, was hitting the phone on Sunday night, taking soundings from party members after the shock of not being re-elected had sunk in, and after he had spent a full day at the party’s online annual general meeting.

Shaw is still leaning towards running as leader again, pending those discussions.

However, it is understood the former co-leader is trying to shore up his support, in part, by listening to the members who had voted against his leadership and reflecting on their concerns. Shaw was not available for comment on Sunday evening.

The Green Party's annual meeting did generate one win for Shaw on Sunday.

A remit had been put up that any potential future coalition or minority government deal would have to go to the party membership for a full 10 days before the party could agree to it.

Those against the proposal, who included Shaw, argued variously that 10 days would simply be unworkable and that there would be no way the negotiations would remain secret.

That remit was voted down by the delegates.

Despite working to bring down Shaw, the party delegates who voted against him do not appear to have a plan for what happens if he chooses to run for co-leader again, as appears likely.

More than one party source said there didn’t appear to be any alternative candidate ready to run against Shaw.

The Green Party caucus is not scheduled to meet until Tuesday.