National accuses Government of 'sanctimonious talk' on transparency

In June 2021, I requested documents from the Corrections Department under the Official Information Act (OIA). I still don't have them.

In 2019, Stuff first published the Redacted series exploring the problems with the Official Information Act (OIA). Three years on, we’re revisiting the OIA to see what’s changed.

The National Party has committed to reviewing the 40-year-old Official Information Act if elected next year – and is open to considering penalties for government agencies who fall foul of the rules.

Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith made sharp criticism of the Government saying ministers’ “very sanctimonious talk” about transparency contrasts with the actual experience.

In July 2020, then-justice minister Andrew Little promised to rewrite the law, following submissions to the Justice Ministry revealing problems with delays, refusals and excessive deletions. Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins has said the act needs more teeth.

But the promises remain unfulfilled, and new minister Kiritapu Allan will make no commitments until she has revised her priorities in the portfolio.

Goldsmith said it was good practice to renewing, review and update laws. “As a general rule, greater transparency leads to better decisions and outcomes, ultimately, because it enables a fully informed debate.

“And it enables decisions to be properly scrutinised. It's an important part of the political process.”

Paul Goldsmith says National is open to fining agencies for breaches of the OIA.

Goldsmith rejected calls for requests to be handled by an independent agency. “It would be an overwhelming task for any individual,” he said. “You'd have to set up a very big agency, and it wouldn’t necessarily be the most effective way of doing it.”

Instead, the information watchdog, the Office of the Ombudsman needs more enforcement powers, he said. Currently, there is no offence relating to wilful interference with the lawful operation of the OIA.

Adding a penalty regime for agencies was a common recommendation in submissions about a potential review.

Goldsmith said National was open to looking at fining agencies. “[They would look at] what’s going to work basically, in terms of ensuring discipline?” he said. “But ultimately, the greatest sanction is public critique of the way that ministers operate.”

Successive governments have made pledges about freedom of information, and when in Opposition Labour MPs accused the John Key-led National government of similar obfuscation and delaying tactics. Earlier this year, Hipkins accused Opposition MPs of hypocrisy and grandstanding over transparency.

Goldsmith saidNational had struggled to extract information from ministers.

“Probably the most dramatic recent example is during the Covid-19 crisis. Colossal decisions were being made by the Government, and they consistently refused to release the advice upon which they made those decisions,” he said.

“Typically, we get more from the ministries directly than trying to go through ministers. Some ministries are better than others. But we've got lots of big fights going on, getting the Ombudsman involved on a number of cases and just not getting the answers that we want. It's patchy and there's plenty of frustration on our side.”

National recently hit a brick wall trying to get advice to ministers about proposed changes to political fundraising rules.

The Electoral Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament on Thursday. National had hoped to get the documents before the legislation was to be debated in the House. They are still waiting.

(Agencies are obliged to respond to requests as soon as reasonably practicable and no later than 20 working days after the date of receipt.)

“This is a piece of legislation affecting political parties directly,” Goldsmith said. “It's not unreasonable to expect that we would get access to the advice before we started debating it. But they immediately went to the 20 days. It fits into a broader pattern that we’ve seen from this Government.”