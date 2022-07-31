Bottom trawling plan 'like wiping out the Waipoua Forest and Tāne Mahuta'

Māui dolphin and the New Zealand sea lion are on a countdown to extinction – so why do politicians drag their feet?

The fierce debate over bottom trawling in New Zealand waters is set to go all the way to the United Nation's headquarters in New York this week.

The UN General Assembly is meeting to discuss the impacts of the fishing practice on vulnerable marine ecosystems (VMEs) and the long-term sustainability of deep-sea fish stocks.

Conservation groups say the Government is undermining ocean protection by advocating for destructive fishing practices on the world stage – and it is an outlier among states by continuing to justify the practice.

The Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, an umbrella group of 90 environmental organisations, is concerned about a proposed model that diplomats will present to the workshop. It’s aimed at managing bottom trawling on underwater volcanoes, known as sea mounts.

Bottom trawling is the practice of dragging heavily weighted nets across the sea floor to sweep up deep sea fish, like orange roughy. Some environmentalists argue it “bulldozes” fragile marine life, including ancient coral forests growing on the sea mounts.

Ocean advocate Karli Thomas has travelled to New York to observe the meeting. She says the proposal would allow ecosystems to be “trashed” and argues only a handful of countries still bottom trawl on sea mounts in international waters.

“New Zealand’s idea is a ‘spatial’ model to manage bottom trawling on sea mounts, whereby if a fishing vessel bottom trawls on a sea mount, the damage or destruction caused should be considered in the context of other sea mounts in the vicinity that have not been destroyed,” she said.

“It can be likened to wiping out the Waipoua Forest that contains Tāne Mahuta, and species that may exist only in that particular forest, by arguing that there are other kauri forests left elsewhere.”

Thomas said it is a weakening of existing rules and worries it could be incorporated into a resolution at the UNGA in November.

Officials say that is not the intention, and they are there to discuss what steps New Zealand is taking.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Ministry for Primary Industries said the “spatial management model approach, appropriately applied” is not inconsistent with UN resolutions to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems from fishing practices with “significant adverse impacts.”

The DSCC coalition is also concerned the Government will present a solution proposed by Sealord in April. The Nelson-based fishing company suggested placing 127 of 142 sea mounts under protection. However, conservationists argue there are around 800 of the underwater features and wants bottom trawling on all of them to stop.

Officials said they won’t be promoting Sealord’s proposal at the UN, but added: “Like NGO protection proposals, they are a relevant part of the context in New Zealand and these initiatives are considered as part of developing options to improve the management of the effects of bottom trawling.

“We understand the DSCC has concerns about the proposed industry solution. We do not yet have a position on it.”

Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin said: “We have made this proposal in good faith as we wish to fish sustainably in accordance with our obligations under the Fisheries Act... we strongly believe that it is possible to have sustainable food production alongside conservation of marine ecosystems – the two are not mutually exclusive.”

Earlier this year, the Government established a forum to work on managing the effects of trawling. The industry argues only 3.5%, or 122,000sq km, of the exclusive economic zone (or EEZ) is trawled.