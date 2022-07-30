Risk of US-China crisis over Taiwan mounts as Beijing's rhetoric hardens

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden expressed concern over China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

Risk of a US-China crisis over Taiwan is mounting as Beijing’s rhetoric hardens over a possible visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island nation.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone for more than two hours overnight Friday, with Xi telling Biden that China’s 1.4 billion people would not accept interference in China’s claim over Taiwan.

“The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this,” he said, according to China’s foreign ministry.

Analysts are increasingly concerned a fourth Taiwan Strait crisis may be in the making. How New Zealand might respond remains uncertain, but if conflict were to break out, the impact could be severe.

"It's almost a crisis, in terms of the rhetoric that you see coming out of Beijing and the rhetoric coming out of commentators in the United States,” said Dr Jason Young, director of Victoria University's Contemporary China Research Centre.

The balance of power in the Taiwan Strait had changed from the crises of the past, Young said, and Chinese Communist Party and its military “seem to feel more emboldened”.

"In the first Taiwan Straits crisis, in the 50s, the United States would send an aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait, whereas that type of activity now would be perhaps a lot more dangerous.”

Uncredited/AP US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportely planning a visit to Taiwan, raising tension between the US and China. The last US Speaker to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The US Navy have deployed an aircraft carrier and strike group to the South China Sea amid the building tensions, Reuters reported on Friday, in what a Navy commander described as “scheduled operations".

“It certainly raises the chances of an accident that could escalate, which is problematic,” Young said.

Young said China was asserting its position on Taiwan more strongly, in part because the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th party congress was approaching and Xi had presented himself a leader making China stronger on the global stage.

He said did not believe there would be conflict across the Taiwan Strait, but if there were, the impact on New Zealand would be “phenomenal”.

“If we think that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created extra inflation, price of gas, and food shortages ... the disruption to supply chains in Asia, which New Zealand is heavily reliant on, would be extreme.”

Alex Brandon/AP US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spokes on the phone for two hours overnight Friday.

Biden, according to a White House readout of the phone call with Xi, said the US “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

Biden has said the US military did not support Pelosi visiting Taiwan, though the White House has said doing so was her decision. As of Friday, it was uncertain whether Pelosi would visit Taiwan.

“I think that it's important for us to show support for Taiwan. I think what the president was saying is the – maybe the military was afraid our plane would get shot down or something like that by the Chinese. I don't know exactly,” Pelosi said last week.

John McKinnon, who was twice Aotearoa's ambassador to Beijing, said that New Zealand should be paying close attention to the rising tensions.

"Both of these countries are very important to us and obviously if there are difficulties in their relationship that's going to have an impact on us," he said.

The Biden administration, which has taken a more multilateral approach to geopolitics, could be expected to ask its democratic allies for support if the situation worsened.

But for now, McKinnon said, US officials would be most concerned about the language out of Beijing.

"I can imagine they will be looking around the world and looking at how different countries are reacting, but their main focus will be what is happening in China itself," he said.

Professor Robert Patman, an expert in international relations at Otago University, said the Government had not given a straight answer on how it might respond if China took action against Taiwan.

“If China launched the full-frontal military assault, which looks unlikely ... then I would be surprised if New Zealand Government remained absolutely silent.”

He said New Zealand's support of Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion was probably in part because of China’s threat to Taiwan. If Russia was defeated “that would serve to perhaps complicate China's decision-making in relation to Taiwan”.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said it was “not for Aotearoa New Zealand to make reflections on the bilateral relationships of other nations”.

“However, we have been clear that we value peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” she said, in a statement.

Taiwan contests China’s claims over its territory.

Bill Chen, the representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Wellington, the equivalent to an ambassador, said Taiwan was a sovereign state that had never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.

“Never [for] one day has the communist set one foot on Taiwan. Never. So how come a democracy will be claimed by a part of China, communist China?”

He declined to comment further.