Councillor to contest general election as New Nation Party candidate

Second-term Tasman District Council elected member Dean McNamara is yet to decide whether he will throw his hat back in the ring for the local government elections in October but he is set to contest the general election in 2023.

McNamara has been named as the Nelson candidate for the New Nation Party, which is led by Wellington businessman Michael Jacomb and refers to itself as “a centre-right voice of common-sense and reason”.

On its website, New Nation says will stand candidates in each of the country’s electorates for the general election. It has a series of “set in stone” policy statements such as “leave the United Nations”, “repeal Three Waters”, “strengthen provincial autonomy” and, in relation to Covid-19, “no mandates, no vax certificates, no vax passports”.

McNamara said he was asked if he would stand for the party.

Supplied Dean McNamara attended the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament in February, before it was dispersed by a major police operation.

“We’re at a point in history where if we don’t make a change this election, we’re heading down a path we can’t come back from,” he said, backing the New Nation policy to withdraw from the UN. “We should stand on our own.”

McNamara was also concerned about the position farmers were being put with a “land grab” via the identification of Significant Natural Areas on their properties along with new taxes.

“It’s as if they’re trying to force farmers off the land.”

Waimea Water/Supplied Around the Tasman District Council table, Dean McNamara has raised concerns about the over-budget Waimea dam project.

He said there was also a centralisation of power by “taking it away from local government” via the Three Waters Reform programme and replacement legislation for the Resource Management Act.

“People are losing their voice.”

Although nominations are open for the 2022 local government elections, McNamara said he had not yet decided if he would run again. The two-term Moutere-Waimea ward councillor said he had been asked to stand in the Lakes-Murchison ward.

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant has long represented the Lakes-Murchison ward and was elected unopposed in 2016 and 2019. Bryant is running again in the 2022 election for the Lakes-Murchison ward position. Other incumbent councillors whose nominations for the 2022 election were showing online as at 2.59pm on Thursday are Christeen Mackenzie (Moutere-Waimea ward) and Kit Maling (Richmond ward).

Waimea Water/Supplied Aerial footage shot on March 8 of the Waimea dam construction site. It was announced on June 23 that the forecast cost to complete the project has jumped to $195m.

McNamara said while he was undecided about whether to stand for a ward councillor role again, he would not​ be making a bid for the mayoralty. In 2019, McNamara was one of four mayoral candidates with Tim King winning the top job.

King said he intended to run again for mayor in the 2022 elections, for which candidate nominations close on August 12. Richmond businessman Mike Harvey has also put up his hand for the mayoralty.

Election day is October 8.