Government to close NZ First Foundation 'loophole' in electoral law

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government will be seeking cross-party for their law change.

The Government will close a “loophole” in electoral law exposed by the New Zealand First Foundation court case, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern, speaking to RNZ on Monday morning, said the court ruling in the case was an “unexpected interpretation” of electoral law that could be remedied in “quite a timely way”. Last week she cast doubt on whether the Government could legislate in response to the court ruling before the 2023 election.

“We have a piece of electoral law that covers issues of donation that is currently now in the process of going through the House.

“We believe there's a way that we can, without creating any unintended consequences, address this issue through that process.”

A High Court judge last month ruled two men were not guilty of obtaining by deception, as alleged by the Serious Fraud Office, for their connection to a trust, the NZ First Foundation, that gathered donations to support NZ First that were not publicly recorded as party donations by the party.

Justice Pheroze Jagose ruled the donations collected were not party donations as defined under the Electoral Act. Legal experts and the Green Party have said the ruling defined a “loophole” in the political donations regime.

Ardern said the Government would be seeking cross-party support for their law change.

The Government last week introduced an electoral law bill into the House that would require the public disclosure of donors providing more than $5000 to political parties, among other changes. The threshold for anonymous donations is $15,000.

Amendments to the law in response to the NZ First Foundation case would occur through this piece of legislation.

The National Party indicated it would support an effort to close any loophole exposed by the High Court’s ruling. However, the party does not support the Government’s existing legislation that would adjust donation disclosure thresholds, claiming it "screws the scrum” in favour of the Labour Party.

The Green Party has called for the Government to close the claimed loophole.

“We would like to see the Government add the issue of donations going through entities other than political parties, in order to bypass our electoral donation rules, to this bill ... so that we can address the issue before next year's election, rather than afterwards," said Golriz Ghahraman, the party’s justice spokesperson, last week.