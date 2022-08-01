MPs warned Chinese Government could access TikTok data

New Zealand MP have been told not to use TikTok on their work phones due to security concerns.

MPs have been warned about using the hugely popular TikTok video app for fear the data could be accessed by the Chinese Government.

Late last week, party whips were issued with a reminder from Speaker Trevor Mallard that MPs should not use the app on Parliamentary Service devices.

It comes after warnings the platform is harvesting vast amounts of personal data from its users.

The directive, issued via Parliamentary Service, cautioned the app “could pose a security risk where data on your devices could be accessed by ByteDance (the owner of TikTok) and the Chinese government.”

Parliamentary Service provides administrative support to MPs and deals with staff, salaries and expenses.

Lawmakers in Australia and the US have recently raised concerns about the app. Around one million Kiwis are said to have an account – and globally it has a billion active users.

BuzzFeed reported in June that China-based employees from parent company ByteDance were repeatedly able to access non-public data of American users.

It prompted Republican senators to write to TikTok executives, and Apple and Google were urged to kick the company out of its app stores.

US officials fear China could use popular video-sharing app for nefarious purposes, but the company denies links to Beijing.

Australian users' data is stored in servers in the US and Singapore, and this has raised questions about whether that data is subject to the same security concerns.

TikTok has acknowledged employees can access user data but insists robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols are in place.

Kiwi MPs are permitted to have an account as long as it is accessed on their personal devices. One MP spoken to by Stuff said this proved too much of a hassle.

Parliamentary Service recommends MPs who do download the app should make sure you are comfortable with the permissions granted, remove its ability to access your location or link to other social media accounts, update the app to the most recent version and use different passwords for all apps.

The warning is a reiteration of advice sent in 2020. Then MPs, government officials and diplomats were also blocked from using the popular Houseparty video chat app over security concerns.

The face-to-face video hosting service launched in 2016, but exploded in popularity as Covid-19 isolation policies kept people from socialising.

A spokesman for the intelligence services said the GCSB provides information security policy and guidance to Government agencies through the New Zealand Information Security Manual (the NZISM) and through the Director General’s role as the Government Chief Information Security Officer (GCISO).

It does not provide specific advice on what technology platforms, services and apps can and cannot be used, government agencies are required to follow the manual, which includes a prerequisite for agencies to mitigate any risk identified when considering the use of any new platforms, services or apps.

“Our general advice is that people should take a cautious approach to sharing personal information when installing any app, and always check privacy settings and consider any other information the app is seeking permission to use.”