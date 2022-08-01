Jacinda Ardern and politicians show united front on tour to Samoa

A cross-parliamentary delegation – led by the prime minister – has touched down in Samoa.

Politicians from across Parliament united in a rendition of E Hine E, before boarding their flight to Samoa.

It was a somewhat rare moment of togetherness to set the tone for a diplomatic mission focused on keeping the Pacific united.

The air force plane touched down in Apia on Monday afternoon, hours after Samoa reopened its border which has remained closed to almost everyone apart from returning citizens for nearly two and a half years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading the diplomatic mission, which includes members from all political parties. Iwi representatives, leaders of Samoan communities in New Zealand, and other government officials have also joined the delegation.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi politicians among first visitors as Samoa opens its border

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to lead cross-party political delegation to Samoa

* Jacinda Ardern congratulates new Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa

* Before we mock Samoa's democracy, let's take a look at our own



The trip was organised quickly, following Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa’s visit to Wellington in June. During the prime ministers’ meeting, Ardern said Mata’afa invited the New Zealand Government to Apia for the 60th anniversary of the Samoa and New Zealand Treaty of Friendship.

Rob Kitchin/Stuff Jacinda Ardern and Samoa's Fiame Naomi Mata'afa meet in Wellington.

It was only confirmed about a week ago. Ardern spoke to her Samoan counterpart at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji, to double-check the invitation still stood – given Covid-19 concerns.

And fortuitously, the anniversary coincided with the opening of Samoa’s border.

One of the few non-citizens to fly to Samoa since March 2020 was China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi.

GLENN MCCONNELL/Stuff The delegation’s arrival coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Samoa and New Zealand Treaty of Friendship.

At the air force’s Whenuapai base, Ardern noted the significance of having representatives from every political party travelling in this delegation.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon, ACT leader David Seymour, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Green MP Teanau Tuiono joined the delegation – and even attempted to colour-co-ordinate their outfits on Monday morning. However, a matching uniform appeared a little too complicated to execute, according to Arts and Culture Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

Other MPs and ministers, including Pacific Affairs Minister Aupito William Sio, are also part of the official parliamentary delegation which numbers 11 in total.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Christopher Luxon, National Party leader talks about joining the prime minister's delegation to Samoa.

Ardern said the inclusion of all political stripes was important, to share a message that the connection between Samoa and Aotearoa transcended single governments or political opinion in New Zealand.

She said the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship was especially significant as the current prime minister’s father, Fiamē Mataʻafa Faumuina Mulinuʻu II, Samoa’s first prime minister, signed it in 1962.

Samoa’s deputy prime minister Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio met the New Zealand plane on the tarmac in Apia, ahead of plans to officially welcome the delegation at an ‘ava ceremony later in the afternoon.

The trip to Apia will be short, with the delegation set to return to New Zealand on Tuesday afternoon.

During the 24-hour trip, there are also plans for official meetings between members of the New Zealand and Samoan parliaments and a bilateral meeting with the head of state of Samoa, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II.

The Treaty of Friendship, which was signed on August 1, 1962, followed 48 years of New Zealand’s “administration” of Samoa.

During that time, negligent governance led to the Spanish flu epidemic which killed one fifth of the population.

Samoa gained full independence in 1962. It was the first Pacific nation to gain its independence from colonial rule.