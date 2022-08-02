More financial support needed to keep nurses and doctors in New Zealand, industry leaders say

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced a suite of measures to make it easier for nurses to move to New Zealand.

The flu, ongoing Omicron hospitalisations, and Covid-related staff illness have put even more pressure on the health system in the past two weeks, a strain which clinicians have described as reaching crisis levels and compromising patient safety.

Little on Monday said the Government would ease the immigration process for nurses – including $10,000 towards a nursing registration – and cover doctors’ salaries during their six-week clinical induction. But he must compete with other affluent nations, such as Australia, to attract vital staff in high demand around the world.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said doctors could double their pay across the ditch.

Supplied Professor Jenny Carryer says student nurses need financial support. (File photo)

“Once people come here, they do love it for obvious reasons,” she said of international doctors. “But it is very expensive, and our nearest neighbour is slightly less expensive and pays a lot more for senior doctors."

A cost of living increase for doctors would ease the pain caused by skyrocketing food and fuel prices, she said.

“I think everyone understands you can earn a lot more in Australia [across professions] but the gap for doctors is significant,” she said.

High costs for essential items was also making it much harder for student nurses, College of Nurses executive director Professor Jenny Carryer said. More should be done to “keep the nurses we have got” and to support student nurses financially.

“Nurses who are studying, they are doing their bachelor’s on top of clinical placements and often don’t have time for a part-time job,” she said.

This was exacerbated by the fact student nurses were often doing placements on wards facing unprecedented levels of stress, which made them no longer want to work in the profession.

”A lot of nurses are dispirited,” she said.

Nurses have for years been pushing for hospital bosses to staff wards safely. A Government report, released in February, found serious and ongoing nursing shortages, with more than a quarter of all hospital shifts understaffed.

“There are very few jobs where you run all day making rapid decisions, any one of which could kill someone,” she said.

Globally, there is a shortage of 12 million nurses.

Little also announced the process for international health workers to get their qualifications recognised would be streamlined and expanded the scheme which covers New Zealand nurses who re-register.

The Government will also work with the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners to increase the number of GPs trained each year to 300, as well as doubling nurse practitioners trained each year from 50 to 100.

Little said work was underway to lift nurses’ pay. “We've remained committed across the health workforce... to lift pay from the unfair levels they've been for a long time,” he said in the Beehive on Monday.

He said there were 7000 people sitting on a register, wanting to come and work in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was a “a lot of international recruitment” going on, and said New Zealand offered “simplicity" in its immigration processes.

“If you choose to become a nurse in New Zealand , you can become a permanent resident.”

She said salaries had increased by 20 per cent.

“We want safe, better conditions and that is why we are growing our workforce,” she said.