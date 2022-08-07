Sylvia Wood elected as new National Party president, spells out party recipe for 2023 general election

Sylvia Wood has been unanimously elected as the new president of the National Party.

Wood replaces Peter Goodfellow who has been party president for the past 13 years. He gave his final address to the National Party’s annual conference in Christchurch yesterday.

Wood, who is from the party’s northern region, is a human resources and employment relations specialist. She was widely expected to be elected to the role.

Wood was revealed as president by party leader Christopher Luxon when the conference opened in Christchurch on Sunday morning. Under National Party rules, the board elects the president, not the membership at large.

“We must give New Zealand every reason to party vote National in 2023. That will take hard work, discipline and grit. And you know I like grit,” she said.

“We must take nothing for granted because there is too much at stake.”

Wood talked about the “total focus” of the board being on supporting the party to return to Government in 2023.

“And to do this, we need unity in caucus under the leadership of Christopher Luxon, and in the party. Exceptional discipline, great messaging of good policy, good data, candidate excellence, the very best people who are truly representative of New Zealand.”

“We must be focused on 2023 and absolutely determined to win, and I am very confident that we are.”

Wood also touched upon the importance of fundraising, the members in various parts of the party playing their role.

“Our country is suffering, our children are relying on us to return New Zealand to a thriving economy with great health, education and public safety and where we once again look outward with confidence, embracing the world and valuing achievement,” she said.

Wood, who originally hails from the South Island, is the 18th president of the National Party.

Now based in Auckland she runs an HR and change management consultancy. She is a member of the Employment Law Institute of New Zealand and the Institute of Directors.