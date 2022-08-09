NZ ministers failing to meet Cabinet paper public release deadlines

Want to keep an eye on your local MP? This video will explain how the OIA can help.

In 2019, Stuff first published the Redacted series exploring the problems with the Official Information Act (OIA). Three years on, we’re revisiting the OIA to see what’s changed.

Almost all Government ministers are failing to meet a promise to make public Cabinet papers within 30 business days – and less than half have been released, new data reveals.

Among the worst performers are Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and former Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has put forward 69 papers for Cabinet to deliberate, but has no record of how many were publicly released. He also doesn’t know how many education papers he presented, or were proactively released.

However, he did keep a tally in his public service portfolio: of 41 Cabinet papers 14 were released, but only seven within the 30-day timeframe. (Seven were released by other ministers).

In late 2018, the Government said Cabinet papers and minutes must be proactively released within 30 business days of final decisions being taken by Cabinet – unless there is good reason.

It followed a pledge to Parliament by then-Open Government Minister Clare Curran that this would be “the most open, most transparent...that New Zealand has ever had.” But commitments to review and rewrite the Official Information Act are yet to be met.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little took an average of 72.4 days to make public Cabinet papers.

Data released to National shows that during this Parliamentary term, ministers have struggled to make good on the promise.

Of 1240 papers declared between November 2020 and March this year, only 540 were publicly released – about 43%.

Only eight have met the 30-day deadline: Damien O’Connor (biosecurity); Aupito William Sio (courts); Carmel Sepuloni (disability); Phil Twyford (disarmament and arms control); Ayesha Verrall (seniors); Stuart Nash (tourism); Priyanca Radhakrishnan (youth); and Ardern in the child poverty portfolio.

Fourteen ministers don’t keep records – including in two major portfolios: health and education. Finance Minister Grant Robertson has more than 100 in his name – but no record of how many are in the public domain.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF State Services Minister Chris Hipkins talks to Stuff for Redacted, our series on the Official Information Act. (First published in April 2019).

Climate Change Minister James Shaw knows he prepared 43 papers, but can’t say how many were proactively released. Environment Minister David Parker also doesn’t know how many of his 64 papers can be read by the public.

Some ministers have refused to release documents: Associate Minister of Children Poto Williams; Associate Finance Minister Megan Woods; and former Emergency Management minister Kiritapu Allan. Robertson has declined to release three infrastructure papers, Sio has held back two associate health reports, and Little’s sole Pike River paper is still under wraps.

More than half conservation, defence, Earthquake Commission, defence, and economic development papers are yet to see the light of day. Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson has declined to release two-thirds of her documents.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In February, Chris Hipkins said it was his expectation ministers release Cabinet papers within 30 days – but he can’t say how many of his education and Covid-19 documents are available to the public.

Little took an average of 72.4 days to comply. Of the 26 treaty negotiations papers he brought before Cabinet, seven were released, but only two within 30 working days.

Faafoi was responsible for 39 papers – only five of 23 published met the deadline, with a 63-day average.

Close behind was Ardern, on 60 days as prime minister. Only one of her 13 papers was kept secret.

Quickest was Twyford who managed to release one of his two papers within six days. The other was withheld.

The information was collected by National’s public service spokesman Simeon Brown. He says it demonstrates “a very inconsistent and sporadic” approach to the policy.

“It is an absolute failure to deliver on the promise,” he said. Brown said ministers were setting a “very bad example” to officials – particularly Hipkins, who is responsible for the public service.

“He is responsible for the implementation of this promise, and not implementing it himself is a double standard.

“It comes back to the point of making sure that the decisions made by Cabinet, which affects each and every one of us, are made available for the public to be able to see and understand.

“If you look at the big decisions made in the last couple of years, particularly around Covid, there's a real public interest in understanding the rationale behind those in a timely fashion, so that they can be properly critiqued.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff National’s Simeon Brown says the Government is failing to deliver on its promise to be open and transparent.

Hipkins said the data was now five months old “and we’ve made a commitment to keep improving”. He did not provide information to show if this was the case.

From next month, the Public Services Commission will release details on proactive release, he said. This will include: the number of Cabinet papers approved for release, the number released and how many released within 30 days. The details will be updated every six months.

“This Government is committed to transparency and openness and has gone a lot further than any previous government,” Hipkins said.

“In addition to proactively releasing Cabinet papers and ministers’ diaries, we’re also improving reporting of OIA requests.”

From September, agencies will have to disclose statistics on how many requests were extended, transferred, refused in full. Officials will also be required to publish a breakdown of the reasons given for refusal, the mean and media number of working days to respond

Details were made in a Cabinet paper which was proactively released last month.