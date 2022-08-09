Nanaia Mahuta and China's Wang Yi didn't discuss 'specifics' of Taiwan tensions

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta barely discussed the tensions over Taiwan when she met her Chinese counterpart last week, as Beijing issued stern warnings and conducted live-fire exercises around the island.

Mahuta said she did not get into “specifics” of the Taiwan issue when she met China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday.

“We didn’t discuss any specifics,” Mahuta said in an interview on Monday. “We kept it very much to a degree of diplomacy, obviously, New Zealand's diplomacy is around our view on what's happening right now in the Taiwan Strait, but also our common view alongside Asean states, that we wanted to maintain peace and stability.”

Analysts were warning of a geopolitical crisis – and perhaps actual conflict, by miscalculation if not by design – last week as Beijing reacted angrily to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, where she met with the president and democracy activists.

New Zealand’s allies have issued sharply-worded statements over the tensions. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the launching of ballistic missiles by China “disproportionate and destabilising”, and Wong joined her US and Japan counterparts in issuing a statement condemning the “actions that gravely affect international peace and stability”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – critical of the “severe escalation” – did not sit down one-on-one with Wang in Phnom Penh.

Mahuta said her 50-minute meeting with Wang was “very straightforward”, covering opportunities to work together “but also continuing to reinforce we have concern – Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan Strait”.

New Zealand's diplomatic readout of the meeting did not recount what Wang said, but the Chinese account, published in state media, stated that Mahuta said “New Zealand adheres to the one-China policy, respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and advocates maintaining the basic norms of international relations”.

Mahuta said both Wang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would have heard a “uniform message” from New Zealand and Asean countries “that greater peace and stability” was needed.

After the Asean meeting, Mahuta on Sunday issued a statement saying New Zealand was “deeply concerned at recent actions that increase the risk of miscalculation, including the launching of ballistic missiles by China”.

David Capie, director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University, Mahuta’s statement after the meeting was “predictably pretty carefully-worded”.

”But even if the wording is ambiguous, the direction of travel is pretty clear. You haven’t seen reference to the Taiwan Strait in New Zealand Government statement for many years, but it’s starting to become a regular features in readouts.”

New Zealand was arguably trying to be seen to have an independent position by expressing its concern in conjunction with the Asean meeting, as opposed to joining the Australia-US-Japan statement, he said.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta at an Asean gala event, together with Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, among others.

Associate Professor Stephen Hoadley​, an expert in international relations at Auckland University, said Mahuta’s approach to the meeting with Wang “sounds very New Zealand”.

“It will make some people unhappy, who would want more forceful, more forthright, calling out of China ... But it will please the business community.

“As long as the Chinese pay their bills, as long as they allow New Zealand products to come across their docks ... then the business community would say, ‘Look, what's the problem?’.”

He said the relationship between the US and China had reached a “low point”, and if the US military were to move closer to the Taiwan Strait –as it had done in a prior 1995 crisis – it could risk conflict.

“As long as the Chinese do their exercises, and then go back to port and nobody gets hurt, then I think the whole thing will blow over for the time being.”

Aside from Taiwan, Mahuta said she told Wang it would be useful if China used its influence with Russia to aid in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“Now, that looks like a distant prospect. But again, if we believe that diplomacy has its role to play, then we certainly must implore of China.

“Because, the point I made in our conversation, is that no one benefits by a prolonged war.”

The Chinese state media account of the meeting noted New Zealand and China had different views on a number of issues in the Pacific.

Mahuta would not be drawn on any differences raised in the meeting: “I can't be responsible for China's perspective, I'm responsible for New Zealand's perspective.”

She said she conveyed New Zealand’s view that climate change was the biggest threat to the Pacific, and asked that China consider Pacific nations' indebtedness as “a key vulnerability challenge”.

Mahuta confirmed that Wang walked out during a meeting, as did Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Reuters reported both walked out as Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi​​ spoke.

Wang had already cancelled talks with Japan over it joining the G7 statement.

Alongside the summit for Asean, Mahuta met with foreign ministers from Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, South Korea, Easy Timor, Turkey, Vietnam, and European Union high representative Josep Borrell​.