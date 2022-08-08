Poll shows National and ACT could form a government at next election

ACT leader David Seymour says the public are concerned by the three cs, cost of living, crime and co-governance.

National and ACT would have enough seats to form the next government, the latest TV political poll shows.

The new TVNZ/Kantar Public poll, published on Monday, had National at 37% – down two points from the May poll. Labour was at 33%, down two points and its lowest numbers since 2017. But ACT had jumped four points, to 11%.

Jacinda Ardern remains ahead as preferred prime minister at 30%, dropping three percentage points from the last poll, but National Party leader Christopher Luxon had also dropped three points to rating at 22%.

The Green Party was down slightly on 9%, New Zealand First is on 3% while the Māori Party is on 2%, as is The Opportunities Party.

On these numbers, the right bloc with National's 48 seats and ACT's 14 has 62 seats – more than the 61 needed to form a government.

The Māori Party would pick up three seats, and the Greens would bring 11 seats. But even with the 44 seats Labour would bring in, it would not be enough for a left bloc to govern at only 58 seats.

Vision New Zealand, Hannah Tamaki’s party, has entered the polls for the first time on 1%. A party needs five percentage points to get into power.

Eligible votes were polled by phone and online between July 30 and August 3. The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.

The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, education level and ethnic identification.